Tottenham Hotspur referenced the infamous "lasagna-gate" incident in their kit launch for the 2025-26 season.

"Lasagna-gate" took place ahead of the final day of the 2005-06 season, where Spurs were primed to secure Champions League qualification. They only needed to match Arsenal's result to secure a top four finish ahead of their north London rivals.

But on the night before their game against West Ham, a signifcant number of the Spurs squad fell severly ill through food poisoning from a hotel buffet dinner. The food item suspected to have triggered the illness was lasagna.

Spurs manager Martin Jol later confirmed that upto 10 players fell ill that night. A depleted Spurs side subsequently lost 2-1 to West Ham the next day and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The north London club hinted at the incident, which has become a part of Premier League folklore, in their kit-release video on Tuesday.

The video is voiced-over by former captain Ledley King, who talks about supporting the club "in sickness" as a plate of lasagna appears on screen.