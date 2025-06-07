Turkey loss gives Poch, USMNT more questions than answers

Kerem Aktürkoglu tucks the ball into the net to complete the turnaround for Turkey vs. the USMNT. (0:55)

Open Extended Reactions

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- The U.S. men's national team, with a squad that is far from full strength, kicked off their Gold Cup preparation with a 2-1 loss to Turkey during a friendly at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Saturday.

Initially up 1-0 thanks to a first-minute goal from Jack McGlynn, the hosts then lost their lead with a rapid set of goals from Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoglu in the 24th and 27th minutes, respectively.

Next up for the USMNT in their final Gold Cup preparation tune-up is a match against Switzerland in Nashville, Tennessee on June 10. -- Cesar Hernandez

More questions than answers for Pochettino

Outside of McGlynn, and perhaps Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman, it's tough to find many positives from the experimental XI that had an average age of 23.8.

Turkey won more duels, aerial duels, and had a higher success rate of tackles against the Americans, who seemed to lose the mentality game and intensity as the match progressed -- despite the fact that the home side had plenty more possession that led to substandard half chances.

The USMNT never mentally recovered after conceding those first-half goals, and looking ahead to Switzerland, it will be manager Mauricio Pochettino's responsibility to find other members of this makeshift roster who were expected to and "fight for a place" in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

At the moment, missing marquee members like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest and a handful of others have left large cleats that have yet to be filled. If this crop of players doesn't show any improvements or a stronger mentality against Switzerland, it could be a sign of a long -- or perhaps shorter than expected -- summer ahead in the Gold Cup with no real alternates stepping up in the depth chart. -- Hernandez

Race for No. 9 place remains wide open

Patrick Agyemang was hoping for a special kind of homecoming, given that he was born and raised in East Hartford, the same city as Saturday's venue. It wasn't to be, even as he was given the plumb assignment of the starting striker role.

Agyemang use his size to good effect at times, and in terms of physicality, gave as good as he got from Turkey's backline. But too often his touch was lacking, especially on those occasions when Diego Luna played passes into Agyemang's feet. Agyemang wasn't goal dangerous, recording one shot on target in the 52nd minute that didn't force a difficult save.

The performance left Pochettino still looking for a solution at the No. 9 position.

Haji Wright got on the field for 25 minutes, but was deployed out wide as opposed to a more central role. He rarely was involved save for one late run when he dribbled straight into the feet of his opponent.

Agyemang was subbed out in the 75th minute for Brian White, but the Vancouver Whitecaps striker barely got a sniff of the ball, recording just seven touches.

Malik Tillman holds his head in his hands during the U.S.'s 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey on Saturday. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

What Pochettino does against Switzerland in three days remains uncertain, although it seems worth giving FC Cologne forward Damion Downs a shot, or shifting Wright into the middle. -- Jeff Carlisle

Cardoso still misfiring for the U.S.

Johnny Cardoso remains a hot commodity in the transfer market following a solid season with Real Betis, with Atlético Madrid expected to secure his signature. The New Jersey-born, Brazilian-raised midfielder has rarely replicated his club form when donning a U.S. shirt, though.

Saturday proved to be more of the same. With the U.S. leading 1-0, and Cardoso in complete control of the ball, he attempted to pass out of his own box, only for the delivery to ricochet off of Güler and into the U.S. net. It's the kind of play one wouldn't expect from a Sunday league player, let alone one of LaLiga's more highly regarded performers.

The play shook the Americans' confidence, and they conceded a second three minutes later.

It wasn't the first time Cardoso has disappointed. In a friendly against Colombia prior to last year's Copa América, Cardoso was lackadaisical in coming to the ball, allowing the Cafeteros to counter and score their fifth and final goal. Against Turkey, it was another careless play that led directly to a goal.

STREAM FUTBOL AMERICAS ON ESPN+ Herculez Gomez and Cristina Alexander debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights that soccer in the Americas has to offer. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Cardoso is in the lineup for his composure on the ball, but if he can't showcase that trait, it's tough to see him getting on the field.

The news surrounding the U.S. midfield wasn't all bad. Luca de la Torre was sharp in the first half, completing 38 of 39 passes, and was bright throughout. But there isn't quite enough steel when De la Torre and Cardoso are paired together.

Fortunately, Adams was available, and Pochettino duly swapped the AFC Bournemouth midfielder in for Cardoso at halftime. The U.S. looked more solid in the center of the park in the second half, although Turkey didn't seem to be pushing forward as much.

All told, it was a day when Cardoso fell a notch down the U.S. midfield depth chart. -- Carlisle

Dest, Robinson replacements need to find chemistry

Some slack should be given considering the inexperience of the fullbacks in the young starting XI, but Pochettino will still likely be unhappy with the ensuing lack of cohesion in defense that rapidly emerged in the first half.

At left back, Max Arfsten, who was earning his fourth cap, struggled with winning duels and wasn't able to connect many of his crosses going forward through his pressing runs. At right back, the debut of Alex Freeman was average at best, occasionally allowing opportunities for Turkey to run into the final third with dangerous and speedy counters.

Coupled with Cardoso's questionable start in front of the backline, the defensive puzzle quickly became scrambled when Turkey had possession, leading to difficult moments for Chris Richards and Miles Robinson in the heart of it all. Recognizing early on that the U.S. defensive experiment was proving to be porous, Turkey pounced on their recoveries in the final third and set the tone for the rest of the match.

Pochettino will have little time to fine-tune his approach and may need to continue trying new faces in the fullback spots that would, ideally, be led by absent starters Robinson and Dest that weren't available for the Gold Cup roster. -- Hernandez