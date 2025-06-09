Open Extended Reactions

Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has said he could look to leave the club as he doesn't want to waste time in his career on the bench.

Elliott, 22, signed with Liverpool in 2019 and has made 147 appearances, the majority of which have been as a substitute.

Speaking ahead of England's under-21 European Championship campaign in Slovakia, Elliott said he will explore his options in order to see what is best for his career.

"It's just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I'm coming into an age now where I'm 22, I'm going to be 23 next season," Elliot said.

"I don't really want to be wasting years [of] my career because it's a short career. You don't know what's going to happen.

"I need to reflect. I need to see if I'm content in doing what I'm doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing.

"I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that's to go somewhere else, then it's a decision that I'm going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.

"Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it's just about what's best for my career."