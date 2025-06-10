Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma revealed on Monday that he wants to stay with the Champions League winners beyond the end of his contract.

Donnarumma's deal expires next June and sources have told ESPN that both Inter Milan and Manchester United had enquired to the 26-year-old's agent, Enzo Raiola, about a potential transfer.

But the Italy No. 1 told Sky Italia after the 2-0 win against Moldova: "My priority is to stay at PSG. I don't think there will be problems in the negotiations."

Donnarumma arrived in the French capital from AC Milan five years ago as a free agent but talks over a new deal have stalled despite the willingness from both parties to continue together.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to stay at PSG amid interest from Manchester United. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

PSG, through their sporting director Luis Campos, want the goalkeeper to stay and will resume negotiations with his camp. But sources say they have also lined up Lucas Chevalier, excellent all season with Lille and now France's No. 2, as a replacement.

That uncertainty had led to enquiries from Inter and United about the possibility of signing Donnarumma.

United and Ruben Amorim want an upgrade on André Onana and saw Donnarumma as a great market opportunity.