Manchester United have released long-serving players Victor Lindelöf, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans, the club confirmed on Monday.

The trio are among nine players whose contracts have not been extended, while goalkeeper Tom Heaton -- whose deal also expires this month -- remains in talks about staying on.

Lindelof, 30, joined United from Benfica in 2017 and made 284 appearances for the club, 43 more than Evans, who had two spells at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old debuted in 2007 and featured 43 times in his second spell after signing on a free in 2023 from Leicester City.

Eriksen scored eight goals in his 107 games for United after signing on a free in 2021. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder scored a penalty in his last appearance, the 2-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelöf's exits have been confirmed by Manchester United. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Heaton, who has featured just three times in four years for United, "remains in discussions about a new deal," while Hubert Graczyk, Jack Kingdon, Sam Murray, Tom Myles, James Nolan and Tom Wooster have all left the club.

"The Academy is proud of all of our departing young players throughout the age groups," a statement from United read. "They will be supported in securing contracts at new clubs, provided with a bespoke aftercare programme, and will always have a lifelong association with Manchester United."

United are also looking to offload Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

In terms of incomings, United have already wrapped up the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and have increased their offer for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.