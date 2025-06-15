Check out the stats behind Inter Miami's 0-0 draw to open the FIFA Club World Cup. (0:33)

Paris Saint-Germain are drawing inspiration from the success of new state-of-the-art venues in Los Angeles as the Champions League title winners begin the process of building a new stadium for the team, CEO Victoriano Melero has said.

PSG are exploring options away from the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes, and team officials will spend a year studying potential sites in Massy and Poissy with an eye toward offering a variety of entertainment options, Melero said.

"The next challenge is a new stadium," Melero told Reuters in Los Angeles ahead of PSG's Club World Cup match on Sunday in Pasadena.

"For one year we're going to go into an analysis and make a choice for our future, and we're inspired by what is going on in the U.S. with sports facilities," he said.

"One example here is SoFi Stadium. It's incredible and much more than a sports facility -- it really is part of entertainment and shows. So that is what we really want to push to diversify our revenue."

The NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play at SoFi Stadium. Omar Vega/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium, a technological marvel that opened in 2020, is home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers and has hosted concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. It will play a key role in next summer's World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The $5 billion stadium is located in Hollywood Park, a growing commercial and residential area. The 70,000-capacity indoor-outdoor stadium sits next to Intuit Dome, the high-tech NBA arena that opened last year.

PSG are looking at Massy, south of Paris, and Poissy, west of the French capital, as potential sites for a new stadium. The team will play Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future while the new stadium is built.

U.S. fans and investors have played a vital role in the stunning success of the club both on and off the field, said Adrien Frier, the French consul-general in Los Angeles.

"Paris Saint-Germain is what you would call in the tech sector a unicorn, and it's a unicorn that has some American blood in it," he said at a reception honoring the team in Beverly Hills, where the Champions League trophy was on display.

PSG have an estimated five million fans in the U.S. and have benefited from their high-profile partnership with Nike's iconic Air Jordan brand.

U.S.-based Arctos Partners holds 12.5% of the shares of the team, with majority owner Qatar Sports Investments owning the remaining 87.5% for a club that is valued at $4.4 billion.