Fresh faces: Montemurro unveils new-look Matildas squad

The Far Post discusses the appointment of Joe Montemurro as Matildas boss, and the short amount of time he will be afforded to get things right. (0:58)

Matildas coach Joe Montemurro has given Australia's next generation of football talent the nod as he plots a path to the 2026 Asian Cup.

Montemurro has cast a wide net for his first Matildas team and named 14 A-League Women players in a 33-strong squad for games against Slovenia and Panama.

Matildas captain Steph Catley, forward Caitlin Foord and midfielder Katrina Gorry will not feature in the four-game window, with the trio taking leave.

Turning to the ALW is no surprise, given Montemurro's intimate knowledge of the domestic league.

The former Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City coach says the four-game window in Western Australia will help the Matildas rediscover their identity.

Australia's national women's team have slumped to their equal-worst position, down to No.16, after disastrous Olympics and SheBelieves Cup campaigns.

"When you have this amount of time, you can start to infiltrate some good ideas and make a statement in terms of the way we want to play," Montemurro said.

New Matildas coach Joe Montemurro has named an extended squad for the games against Slovenia and Panama. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"We still want to win football matches. We still want to show you who we are as a footballing nation.

"But more importantly, to really instil some identity, and really instil some belief in this team that you know going forward."

Reigning Julie Dolan Medallist Alex Chidiac and Victory striker Emily Gielnik return to the national team after being overlooked regularly by Tony Gustavsson and Tom Sermanni.

Cortnee Vine remains on leave after Montemurro flagged reaching out to the North Carolina Courage winger.

Vine, who shot to stardom when she scored the winning spot-kick in the Matildas' epic quarterfinal penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup, hasn't played for the national team since the Paris Olympics.

But Montemurro remains confident Vine will return to the Matildas at some point this year.

"She just feels that she needs a little bit more time to come back, and we respected that," Montemurro said.

"From my perspective, she's definitely in sight after this camp and beyond."

Brisbane Roar midfielder Tameka Yallop remains sidelined with a leg injury, while recent debutant Kahli Johnson has been ruled out with a thigh injury.

In their place, Montemurro has handed Roar forward Grace Kuilamu and Western United's Adriana Taranto their first callup.

They join five uncapped players who have been selected, while 16 players have fewer than 10 senior international appearances.

Vice-captain Ellie Carpenter returns from personal leave, with Mackenzie Arnold, Hayley Raso and Sharn Freier returning from injury.

Midfielder Jacynta Galabadaarachchi, yet to find a new home after her time at Portuguese club Sporting CP came to an end, also returns to the Matildas for the first time since June 2022.

"She's one of these talented players that, in one-on-one situations, is something a little bit special," Montemurro said.

"It'd be great to just see where she's at."

The Matildas face Slovenia on June 26 and 29, then Panama on July 5 and 8, in Western Australia.