Gabriel Jesus shares his road to recovery from his ACL injury in a video posted to his social media. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea in a deal sources have told ESPN is worth £5 million ($6.9m).

ESPN has reported that Kepa, 30, had emerged as a top target for Mikel Arteta as a back-up to No.1 David Raya.

Kepa spent last two seasons on loan at Real Madrid and AFC Bournemouth, respectively.

Sources told ESPN that Arsenal were also keen on signing Joan García from Espanyol, but the 24-year-old joined La Liga champions Barcelona instead.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Arsenal, seven years after he joined Chelsea in a record deal. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Spaniard has joined the north London club on a three-year contract, which contains a release clause.

He will wear the No. 13 shirt.

Kepa kept nine clean sheets in 35 games during his year on loan at Bournemouth, with the club having the Premier League's sixth-best defensive record in 2024-25.

He will replace Neto at Arsenal as the Brazilian goalkeeper returns to Bournemouth following a year on loan in north London.

Upon completing his switch from Stamford Bridge to The Emirates Stadium, Kepa said: "I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming.

"The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win... I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: "We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win.

"Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us."

Kepa joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in 2018 on a seven-year contract in a €80 million ($93m) deal that made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, bid farewell to Chelsea fans in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you Chelsea. After seven unforgettable years, the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life. Chelsea was my home, my family, and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person," he said.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.