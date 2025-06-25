Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens question whether Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are suitable signings for Manchester United's rebuild. (2:01)

Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after a breakthrough in talks with Brentford, sources have told ESPN.

United have made signing the Cameroon international their priority in recent weeks before they move onto other targets.

Sources have told ESPN that the basics of an agreement for the 25-year-old are in place, with negotiations now focusing on add-ons and the structure of payments.

United are set to pay a base fee of around £60 million ($88m) with potential bonus payments taking the deal towards the £65m mark. Mbeumo is waiting for permission from Brentford to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.

United sources have told ESPN that talks are "progressing positively" and that the club are growing increasingly confident an agreement will be reached before Ruben Amorim's squad return to preseason training on July 7.

Bryan Mbeumo is close to joining Manchester United. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham, who have appointed former Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their new manager, have also expressed an interest in Mbeumo.

However, his representatives have made it clear Mbeumo's preference is to move to Old Trafford.

The forward is set to follow Matheus Cunha as United's second signing of the summer. Club sources have also not ruled out adding a third attacking player to Amorim's squad before the end of the window.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are all available for transfer this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona have asked for details on Rashford's situation, but have indicated their preference would be for a loan deal which could require United to pay a portion of the England's international's wages.

Sources have also told ESPN that Rashford, who has been following an individual training programme while on holiday, intends to return to Carrington for the start of preseason if a move does not materialise in the coming weeks.