Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have returned to Brentford with a renewed offer for winger Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told ESPN.

United have indicated they're willing to pay a fee in excess of £60 million -- with a higher proportion due up front -- and closer to Brentford's valuation, around £65 million, for the Cameroon international.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for weeks and stepped up again over the weekend.

Sources have told ESPN that United are aware that Mbeumo is keen to move to Old Trafford, despite not having European football next season.

Tottenham have also expressed interest in Mbeumo following their appointment of Thomas Frank as Ange Postecoglou's replacement.

United, though, remain confident they can agree a compromise with Brentford over Mbeumo's valuation -- as well as a suitable payment structure -- and add the 25-year-old to Ruben Amorim's squad before the pre-season tour of the United States.

Meanwhile, United have been offered the chance to re-ignite their interest in Christopher Nkunku, sources have told ESPN, with the Frenchman desperate to find an exit route from Chelsea this summer.

United expressed an interest in Nkunku in January when the striker came up in conversations with Chelsea around a deal for winger Alejandro Garnacho.

A deal did not materialise, but United have again been made aware of Nkunku's availability as they search for a striker.

They've already missed out on Liam Delap, who has moved to Stamford Bridge in a further blow to Nkunku's chances of regular game time.

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea following his move from RB Leipzig in 2023, scoring just six Premier League goals in two years.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked about Nkunku at a news conference on Monday.

"Christo is with us," the Chelsea coach said. "He is our player. He is doing very well in the last four or five days to be honest. So probably also we can think to give him some chances."