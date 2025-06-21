Would Osimhen be a better option for Man United than Ekitike? (1:31)

André Onana is keen to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Monaco, sources have told ESPN.

The French side asked for information from Onana's representatives about his potential availability this summer.

Monaco also showed interest in former United goalkeeper David De Gea before he extended his contract with Fiorentina.

Onana, however, is determined to stay at Old Trafford unless he is told he is surplus to requirements by head coach Ruben Amorim.

André Onana is keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford. Hari Anggara/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As things stand, the Cameroon international plans to return to training at Carrington next month and stay at United next season.

Onana is under contract until 2028 after arriving from Ajax under former boss Erik ten Hag in 2023.

He has endured a difficult spell at United, receiving criticism from supporters after making a number of errors leading to goals.

United have been linked with different goalkeepers this summer, including Aston Villa's Emi Martínez.

Martínez, according to sources, is open to moving to United while Aston Villa are under pressure to listen to offers for players while they battle to stay on the right side of the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations.

United have been made aware of Martínez's availability, but have so far not had any contract with Villa.