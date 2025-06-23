Transfer rumors, news: Man United linked with Kean swoop

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal may back out of a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko, while Manchester United are looking at Fiorentina's Moise Kean. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

- Former Man Utd and Juve star Paul Pogba is set to join Monaco -- Matteo Moretto

- Celta Vigo and Club Brugge have reached an agreement for forward Ferran Jutglà, who will sign a four-year contract. -- Moretto

- Ibai Gómez is going to coach Gerard Piqué's FC Andorra side, despite interest from Mirandes. -- Moretto

- Manchester United want to sign a striker and are looking at Fiorentina's Moise Kean, who has a €52m release clause, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Kean, 25, scored 25 goals in 44 games last season, his best tally to date after spells at Juventus, Everton and PSG. The Italy international is also of interest to Saudi side Al Qadsiah, who are ready to trigger his release clause when it becomes valid between July 1-July 15.

- Arsenal may back out of the race to sign Benjamin Sesko after hearing the RB Leipzig striker's wage demands, according to The Mirror. Mikel Arteta's side are on the search for a new No. 9 to lead their title charge and Slovenia international Sesko appeared to be the Gunners' No. 1 priority. However, with talks stalling over the agreement of personal terms with the 22-year-old, Arsenal are once again considering their options. Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres is the most likely alternative, but Arteta's side believe they'll face stiff competition from Manchester United to sign the Sweden international.

- Bayern Munich are ready to battle Chelsea for the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, 20, says Kicker. The German champions are set to offer €60m to bring in the England U21 international, but the Blues are also in talks. Bayern have also lodged a new offer to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, which would see him earn €12 million per year, according to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg. Despite the Spain international favoring a move to Barcelona, Bayern are "not giving up" just yet on a deal and are hopeful that Barcelona's efforts to sign Williams will fall short due to financial complications. As things stand, the 22-year-old won't discuss personal terms with Bayern, as he is awaiting an update from Barça's representatives, but has a €58m release clause.

- Arsenal are willing to wait to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo this summer, claims The Mirror. Rodrygo, 24, would be willing to leave Madrid and his club are looking for a transfer fee of over €80. The Gunners have been linked with other targets, including Athletic Club winger Williams, Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, but their No. 1 priority is Brazil international Rodrygo.

- Napoli cult hero Scott McTominay is attracting interest from Saudi club Al Hilal, but the Serie A champions won't consider letting him leave, says Alfredo Pedulla. McTominay, 28, left Manchester United for €30m last summer and scored 13 goals in 36 games to help Napoli to the title. Al Hilal's new coach Simone Inzaghi is reportedly a big fan of the Scotland international but the club will have to look elsewhere to strengthen their midfield.

It is no secret that Manchester United are attempting to sign a proven center forward during the summer window, but it would take a lot of knock-backs and missed targets for Ruben Amorim to end up with Kean as the team's new No. 9. Having already missed out on Liam Delap, who completed a £30m transfer from Ipswich to Chelsea earlier this month after rejecting a move to Old Trafford, United are assessing their options and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike are both under consideration. As it stands, the cost of a deal for either Gyokeres or Ekitike would be too high for United, who are continuing to focus on completing a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. But while United are ready to consider a variety of targets, Kean's failure to make a mark at Everton is just one of the reasons that the Italy international would be way down the club's shortlist. The 25-year-old managed just four goals in 39 appearances during his four-year stint at Goodison Park, which was interrupted by loan spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. After 22 goals in 123 appearances for Juve, he has finally found form and consistency with Fiorentina, scoring 25 goals in 44 appearances last season, but his record in Serie A is unlikely to have an impact on United's scouting team. After seeing both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggle for goals since leaving Atalanta and Bologna respectively for United over the past two summers, the club hierarchy will be reluctant to return to Italy for a striker due to concerns over the strength of competition in the once-powerful Italian top flight. It is likely that United's name is merely being used to put pressure on Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah to formalize their interest in the player.

- Barcelona are closing on the signing of Sweden U21 winger Roony Bardghji, 19, from FC Copenhagen. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona recently rejected a proposal from Chelsea, which would have seen France forward Christopher Nkunku move to Camp Nou in a swap deal for Fermin Lopez. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola has been linked with a host of clubs, but the European champions will not let him leave. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Aston Villa, Eintracht Frankfurt, Napoli and Inter Milan, as well as clubs in Saudi Arabia, are keeping tabs on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson in case he becomes available. (TBR)

- Wrexham want to sign ex-Rangers forward Tom Lawrence, 31, after he was released at the end of his contract, but face competition from Stockport County. (Sky Sports)

- Al Hilal are pushing to finalize a deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández. A final decision is expected from the France international very soon, with direct talks having already taken place. Hernández is under contract at Milan until June 2026, meaning the club are keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in a year's time. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are ready to offer a €10m fee for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka. The two clubs are currently in "tough talks" over the transfer, as Leverkusen ideally want at least €15m plus add-ons. (Goal)

- Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers have opened talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Luke Campbell. The 19-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of this month, meaning a host of clubs have discussed the idea of signing him on a free. (Mirror)

- Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed his club are interested in signing Parma striker Ange Yoan Bonny for around €25m this summer. (Sky Italia)

- Benfica are in talks with Botafogo to sign Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who spent last six months on loan at Lyon and has a transfer valuation of €40m. (A Bola).

- Como are looking to sign Manchester United winger Antony after Spain forward Alvaro Morata turned down a move to the Serie A minnows. Morata, 32, is on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray from AC Milan until January 2026 but wants to play in the Champions League next season. (Il Giorno)

- Atalanta are in advanced talks to sign Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, 23, on a permanent transfer for a fee of around €18m. New Atalanta coach Ivan Juric knows the Ghana international well having coached him at Southampton earlier this year. (Il Giorno)