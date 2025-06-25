Open Extended Reactions

Lille has made an approach to sign French striker Olivier Giroud from LAFC, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

Giroud, 38, only arrived at LAFC a year ago after his contract expired at AC Milan but he has struggled to make an impact in MLS.

Despite his pedigree as France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals, Giroud has found the net just three times in 20 MLS appearances. He had to wait until his 16th appearance before opening his account.

Giroud is contracted to LAFC through the end of the 2025 season, with an option for 2026.

Olivier Giroud has struggled to match expectations at LAFC. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

News of Lille's approach was first reported by L'Equipe.

A move to Lille would see him return to France's Ligue 1 for the first time since he joined Arsenal from Montpellier in 2012. However, the $3.68 million guaranteed salary Giroud earns as a designated player with LAFC may be difficult for Lille to match.

Lille are coming off a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 that earned the club a place in next season's Europa League.

Giroud, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, has also represented Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2021.