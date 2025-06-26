Gab & Juls debate Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal after talks for a new contract stalled. (1:33)

How big of a loss would Thomas Partey be for Arsenal? (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are in talks to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, sources have told ESPN.

Mosquera, 20, has made 73 LaLiga appearances in the last two seasons and sources said Arsenal are well positioned to beat off competition to the defender, who is a Spain youth international but also eligible for Colombia.

RB Leipzig are also interested and Valencia have tried to renew Mosquera's contract, but Arsenal negotiations have begun and an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are interested in defensive cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, with the former consistently linked with a move away.

Arsenal are interested in signing Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior filled in for much of last season but could also be in the move, while Riccardo Calafiori, Jurriën Timber and Ben White have spent most of their time in north London at full-back.

Arsenal were interested in Dean Huijsen before his move to Real Madrid, but the club are expected to wrap up the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Nørgaard and Martín Zubimendi.

Information from ESPN's James Olley was used in this report.