On "The Football Reporters" podcast, Jeff Carlisle explains Mauricio Pochettino's reaction to the USMNT's high-profile Gold Cup absentees. (1:56)

Is there a culture issue with the USMNT's players? (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have ended their interest in Juventus forward Timothy Weah after the United States international rejected the club's contract proposal, sources have told ESPN.

Forest and Juventus had agreed a deal of around €22 million ($25.7m) for Weah and winger Samuel Mbangula, sources told ESPN, but the U.S. men's national team striker has opted instead to wait for other opportunities away from Turin.

The 25-year-old began his career at Paris Saint-Germain and had had spells at Celtic, Lille and now Juventus, where he has three years left on his contract.

Weah scored five goals in 30 games for in Serie A last season, many of which came from off the bench.

He also has seven goals in 44 games for the USMNT.