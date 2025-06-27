Nottingham Forest have ended their interest in Juventus forward Timothy Weah after the United States international rejected the club's contract proposal, sources have told ESPN.
Forest and Juventus had agreed a deal of around €22 million ($25.7m) for Weah and winger Samuel Mbangula, sources told ESPN, but the U.S. men's national team striker has opted instead to wait for other opportunities away from Turin.
The 25-year-old began his career at Paris Saint-Germain and had had spells at Celtic, Lille and now Juventus, where he has three years left on his contract.
Weah scored five goals in 30 games for in Serie A last season, many of which came from off the bench.
He also has seven goals in 44 games for the USMNT.