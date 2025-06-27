Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League's transfer window is open, with the rest of Europe to follow on July 1 as business starts to get done. But what are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until September, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Are Liverpool turning their attention to defenders now?

Liverpool have had a very busy start to the transfer window, with £170 million in spending, but it would not be a surprise to see them make more moves in the market before the summer is through. With academy product Jarell Quansah set to join Bayer Leverkusen, the need for defensive reinforcements is glaring.

Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi is one of the leading candidates to take up Quansah's position in the squad. The England international ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool and is admired at Anfield. He is still only 24, is homegrown and already has plenty of domestic and international experience under his belt.

Plus, with only one year left to run on his contract, he could be available for a reasonable fee this summer. The sticking point in any potential deal for Guéhi, though, is likely to be whether Arne Slot can offer him the guaranteed game time he desires ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. Capable of playing at both center back and left back, the 19-year-old is an exciting talent and is on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs.

That said, Ajax do not need to raise funds and are keen to keep Hato for another season. Furthermore, the fact Liverpool have already strengthened at left back this summer -- spending £40m to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth -- means they may be keen to target a more specialist central defender. -- Beth Lindop

Who else could leave Anfield?

Liverpool have been incredibly proactive in the window so far. However it is likely they will now stop and take stock of the squad before making further additions, with future business likely to depend on outgoings.

Striker Darwin Núñez is expected to depart this summer, with Italian champions Napoli pushing hardest for his signature. Should he leave, Liverpool would be eager to bring in a new No. 9, although they will only do so if they feel the right target is available -- they have already been priced out of a £150m move for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Elsewhere, midfielder Harvey Elliott could move on, having admitted earlier this month that he does not want to be "wasting years" of his career. Elliott started just two Premier League games last term -- both of those coming after Liverpool had already clinched the title. Having showcased his talent with a superb semifinal display in the 2-1 win against Netherlands at the European Under-21 Championship this week, the 22-year-old is not likely to be short of suitors, with Brighton & Hove Albion reported to be among those monitoring his situation. -- Lindop

Why haven't Arsenal signed anyone yet?

That will change very soon. Arsenal are expected to announce the £5m signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea any day now while midfielder Martín Zubimendi's £51m arrival from Real Sociedad is also imminent. This week, talks advanced quickly with Brentford over a move for Christian Nørgaard -- and confirmation may not be too far away on that either with a deal worth up to £15m now close -- while the club have been looking at center back options for a while.

Dean Huijsen was of interest before he joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth and part of the issue is any young center back going into the Gunners right now knows they face a very difficult task in breaking up the William Saliba/Gabriel Magalhães partnership. Sources have told ESPN that Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia is now their preferred target, with negotiations ongoing.

There remains interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, but that one is a long way from coming to a conclusion, one way or the other.

The big hole in the squad, however, is still at center forward. The valuations of their two leading targets -- Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig and Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting CP -- remain the major stumbling block. -- James Olley

Leipzig know that Sesko is interested in a move to Arsenal, while they're also aware of Arsenal's reciprocal admiration for the striker, a source told ESPN. But they're still waiting for an official bid and value his transfer at around £70m. -- Tom Hamilton

Could Spurs land Eberechi Eze?

Tottenham Hotspur want to make Crystal Palace forward Eze their statement signing this summer, sources have told ESPN, but it could take as much as £70m for him to leave Selhurst Park.

With Son Heung-Min expected to leave Spurs before the new season, despite signing a one-year contract extension earlier this year, the Europa League winners have identified Eze as the perfect replacement for their club captain. But sources said that Eze is not actively pushing to leave Palace after helping the club win the FA Cup last season and it will require a significant offer for the 27-year-old and Palace to consider a deal.

Arsenal also have an interest in Eze, but Tottenham's pursuit of the player is more advanced and a £65m-£70m offer could unlock a move. -- Mark Ogden

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo's €65m release clause kicks in on July 1. Will anyone sign him?

Araújo is one to keep an eye on over the next two weeks due to a relatively low -- in the modern market -- €65m release clause which can be triggered in the first half of July. Barcelona sporting director Deco says the Uruguay international is not available for a transfer, but he also admits Barça have an "overbooking" in central defense (Andreas Christensen is another who could leave). It's also true they still need to raise money to help their financial issues.

Juventus and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Araújo in the past, although the latter have already signed Jonathan Tah this summer, and there has also been Premier League interest previously. The expectation is that he will stay, but no one is completely ruling anything out. -- Sam Marsden

How good will Monaco be next season?

Monaco's recruitment could either be looked at as glass half-empty and half-full. On paper, Paul Pogba and Ansu Fati are great recruits. At 32, Pogba's leadership and experience will be key and Fati, 22, will also be in the perfect environment to relaunch his career on loan, so Monaco could be awesome next season.

But the two signings are big gambles. Pogba hasn't played for more than two years due to his doping ban and Fati flopped two seasons ago on loan at Brighton, despite previously looking like a star in the making at Barcelona. When will they get back to their best level? How long will it take to get fit? It could end up being an issue. -- Julien Laurens

Where will free agent Jonathan David end up?

David wanted his future to be sorted out before the Gold Cup and on June 27, it's nowhere near. Despite attracting interest from many European clubs as he is available on a free transfer, the Lille striker still has not received any firm offers. Juventus are keen, but there has been nothing more concrete than that for now. It's the same for the likes of Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Everton, who are all monitoring the situation. Tottenham have also scouted David, but sources have told ESPN that he is not currently of interest to them in this window. -- Laurens

- Juventus are in talks with the entourage of David, but the Canada international is also on the radar of clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. -- Matteo Moretto

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- Italian champions Napoli are prepared to reject Al Hilal's attempts to sign former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. The Scotland international became one of the outstanding players in Serie A last season, scoring 12 goals in 34 games as Antonio Conte's team clinched the Scudetto, and the 28-year-old's performances have made him a target for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, with sources telling ESPN that that the Riyadh-based team are prepared to offer McTominay a huge salary to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

But, after signing McTominay in a £25m deal from United last summer, sources added that Napoli are under no pressure to raise funds and will not consider allowing the player to leave unless he forces a move after just one year at the club. -- Ogden

- Manchester City have rejected a €6.5m offer from Hoffenheim for Callum Doyle, but a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder could still be agreed. City will look to boost their PSR standing by moving on some of their academy graduates. James McAtee has had a positive Under-21 Championship and City expect offers from the Premier League and Bundesliga. The fee to sign McAtee could top £20m or even £25m -- Rob Dawson.

- AC Milan will make direct contact with Club Brugge with an offer for midfielder Ardon Jashari. The Rossoneri are considering raising their bid to €35m including bonuses, but Brugge are asking for more for the Switzerland international. -- Moretto

- Atlético Madrid have been focusing their efforts on closing negotiations over deals for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso and Atalanta left-back Matteo Ruggeri, but are now planning new talks to try to find a definitive agreement with Villarreal to sign Spain midfielder Álex Baena. -- Moretto

- Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, 21, is being tracked by several teams in the Premier League, with Newcastle among them. -- Moretto

- Galatasaray want a right-back this summer and their top target is Sacha Boey. He left Galatasaray for Bayern Munich in January 2024 and has been on the fringes since moving to Germany, while Galatasaray have been given encouragement that he could be open to a return. Vincent Kompany wants to keep Boey at Bayern, but he might have his hand forced by the club if a good offer arrives. -- Dawson

- According to sources close to the player, the clubs interested in the signing of FC Porto winger Pepê are: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Fenerbahce and Burnley. Some Brazilian teams are also in the running, but the sources would not say which. -- ESPN Brasil

- After Hernán Crespo took over as coach of São Paulo, there have been rumors that he would be happy to let Paraguay midfielder, Damián Bobadilla, 23, leave if an offer arrived. -- ESPN Brasil

- Luka Jovic's move to Cruz Azul remains on hold. Talks between AC Milan and the Liga MX side are ongoing over the 27-year-old striker, but at the moment they have not made any progress. -- ESPN Deportes