James Olley reacts to Chelsea's 4-1 win over Benfica after a two-hour weather delay. (1:56)

Is Maresca right to slam weather delays at the Club World Cup? (1:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a total of £60 million ($82m) for Brighton striker João Pedro, sources have told ESPN.

The 23-year-old had attracted interest from Newcastle but preferred a move to Stamford Bridge and talks with Chelsea developed quickly this week.

Sources have told ESPN that Pedro has agreed terms on a seven-year contract in a deal that includes a £55m initial fee with £5m in potential add-ons.

The deal also includes a clause for Brighton to receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Sources have told ESPN that João Pedro will fly to the U.S. to undergo his Chelsea for a medical.. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Pedro will undergo a medical in the next couple of days with the intention of being registered in time to take part in Chelsea's Club World Cup campaign.

FIFA rules dictate that up to two players can be added before Thursday's deadline. Chelsea face a quarterfinal tie against Palmeiras in Philadelphia on Friday.

The Brazil forward can be included but another imminent new signing, Jamie Gittens, cannot because he already played for Borussia Dortmund in the group stage and is cup-tied.

Pedro and Gittens would join Liam Delap -- who signed earlier this month for £30m from Ipswich Town -- in reshaping Chelsea's forward line and increase the likelihood Christopher Nkunku will leave the club.

Nkunku was hoping for a move to Bayern Munich in January but talks broke down and the Bundesliga club are yet to revive their interest.