Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is closing in on a move to Burnley, sources have told ESPN.

Walker is in talks about a two-year deal at Turf Moor. The move could be worth as much as £5 million to City if certain performance-related bonuses are met.

The 35-year-old hasn't featured for City since January. He spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, although the Italian giants decided against making his move permanent.

Walker was omitted from Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. He still has a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The right-back has been linked with moves to Fenerbahce and Everton but he's prioritised a move to a Premier League club this summer as he looks to stay in contention for a place in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Burnley, managed by Walker's former Tottenham teammate Scott Parker, secured promotion back to the top-flight last season.

Guardiola appeared to direct criticism at Walker during the Club World Cup, saying that there were things he "didn't like" about the dressing room leadership at City last season.

Walker was club captain last season before asking to move to Milan in January. He was succeeded as captain by Bernardo Silva this summer.