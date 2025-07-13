Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson discusses the club's approach in the transfer market and the challenges of signing players while on tour in Australia. (1:55)

Not to be outdone by the Hollywood glamour of Wrexham, fellow Championship side and Welsh rivals Swansea City have enlisted Snoop Dogg to help launch their new home kit for the 2025-26 season.

The Swans were somehow able to get the rap legend to star in the promotional campaign for their new jersey, seemingly in a response to Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds' kit launch for his own club.

Earlier in the week, Reynolds posted on social media an image of himself modeling Wrexham's home jersey for next season, accompanied by a canine companion. The "Deadpool" star said in his post that the kit was available to buy, but clarified: "Dog not included."

Then on Saturday, Swansea -- who are at the other end of Wales on the south coast -- made a move that no one expected by sharing an image of Snoop wearing their new kit with the caption: "Dogg included."

The Swans spent seven seasons in the Premier League between 2011 and 2018 and lifted the League Cup in 2013 by beating a Bradford City side managed by current Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson in the final. So they felt entitled to declare to their upstart rivals in the same post: "We're the Pride of Wales."

Then followed a video in which Snoop modeled the new shirt, hailing Swansea fans and adding, somewhat cryptically: "Coming to a 'hood near you.'"

Who knows, perhaps the 53-year-old West Coast icon is set to follow in the footsteps of Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and will buy his way into the second tier of the English football league with a stake in Swansea City? Especially when the man himself followed up on Swansea's post with a reply on X, saying: "Hereeeeee we go."

Of course, that is nothing but pure speculation on our part, but stranger things have happened.