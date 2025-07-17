Rob Dawson reacts to the news that Manchester United have handed Marcus Rashford's No.10 shirt number to new signing Matheus Cunha. (1:37)

Manchester United have increased their bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, sources have told ESPN.

The new offer is worth £65 million ($87m) with another £5 million in add-ons. Brentford are yet to inform United whether it will be accepted.

United have prioritised the signing for Mbeumo since completing a deal for Matheus Cunha.

Brentford have made it clear during negotiations that they value Mbeumo above the £62.5m which saw Cunha move to Old Trafford from Wolves.

Mbeumo is younger than Cunha and scored more Premier League goals last season. Interest in the Cameroon international has also been complicated by Brentford receiving a number of enquiries for striker partner Yoane Wissa.

Brentford, according to sources, are reluctant to lose both players in the same transfer window.

United are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for Mbeumo, although they face a race against time to get him on the plane of the preseason tour of America.

Ruben Amorim and his squad are set to fly to their base camp in Chicago on Tuesday ahead of three games in the United States.