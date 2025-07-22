Open Extended Reactions

Anton Stach is Leeds' sixth signing of the summer. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Leeds United have signed Germany international Anton Stach from TSG Hoffenheim on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

British media reported that the transfer fee was around £17.4 million ($23.5m) as Leeds continue to strengthen the squad for their return to the top flight.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has played twice for Germany, joined Hoffenheim in 2023, scoring four goals and registering six assists in 71 appearances.

Stach is the sixth signing of the summer at Elland Road alongside the other incomings of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle, Jaka Bijol from Udinese, Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson and the Wolfsburg duo Sebastian Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha.

"My style of play, I would say I am an aggressive player. I am good in duels," Stach said in a statement. "I am good at anticipating passes from the opponents and it would be good for the Premier League."

Leeds start their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on Aug. 18.