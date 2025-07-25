Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window is open across Europe, and business is starting to get done. What are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until September, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

What's the latest on Manchester United's striker search?

They're looking, but there's no guarantee it will happen; at least, that's what Ruben Amorim has been told. Marcus Rashford's departure on loan to Barcelona has created some financial headroom so there has been some exploration into deals for the likes of Ollie Watkins, Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic.

If someone comes in, it's likely someone will have to leave. United have arrived in the U.S. for their summer tour with Rasmus Højlund, Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi in the squad. Another addition would make it four players fighting for one position. -- Rob Dawson

It has already been a big summer for No. 9 strikers and that looks set to continue. Kolo Muani, 26, is still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain but they don't want him and he doesn't want to stay either. Juventus, where he spent the second half of last season on loan, would like to sign him, but it is financially difficult for them.

The France international has been offered to plenty of clubs, especially in England: Chelsea looked at him but preferred Liam Delap and Joao Pedro; Arsenal were never keen; but it might be different for Newcastle and Manchester United. Both clubs are in need of a striker and have already missed out on many of their other targets (Viktor Gyökeres, Hugo Ekitike, Delap) and Kolo Muani could be a good solution.

PSG could agree to a loan with an obligation to sign him permanently, otherwise the fee would be around €50m for a player they signed for an initial €75m in 2023. -- Julien Laurens

Could Alejandro Garnacho end up at Bayern?

It's possible. Bayern Munich are looking for a winger and have enquired about what it would take to sign him. United are willing to listen to any realistic offer, but Garnacho's preference is to stay in the Premier League. So far, there's been interest from Chelsea and Aston Villa -- Dawson

Bayern want Luis Díaz as first choice though, right?

It certainly seems that way. Bayern saw their opening bid of £56m rejected by Liverpool last week, but there is an expectation at Anfield that the German club will return to the table with an improved offer.

While Liverpool's stance this summer has been that Diaz will not be allowed to leave, the noises from the player's camp suggest he is seeking a move away from Merseyside as he prepares to enter the final two years of his contract. If Bayern propose a suitable fee, Liverpool's resolve could be tested, particularly if they hold serious interest in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle, who would command a British record fee of around £150m. -- Beth Lindop

Could the Reds move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo instead?

After already recruiting Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Ekitike for over £200m, while still being keen on Isak, the Premier League champions will also have to look at a left winger if Luis Díaz leaves. And Rodrygo is high on their shortlist.

Sporting director Richard Hughes is a big fan of PSG's Bradley Barcola, but knows the French club won't let him go this summer. Other options like Nico Williams, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Xavi Simons, just to name a few, are either not available now or never interested Liverpool anyway.

Rodrygo, however, ticks a lot of boxes with his age (24), versatility, experience and profile. He would be expensive at around €80m, but if they can recoup some cash from the exits of Diaz and Darwin Núñez, then they can balance the books. -- Laurens

Will Real Madrid look to bring anyone in?

Madrid are still waiting for possible departures before they can make a move in the transfer market. But in the meantime, the club are open to loaning Endrick to another team to avoid hindering his progress; tough the young striker's priority remains to stay at the Bernabéu to follow in the footsteps of Vinícius Júnior, a source told ESPN Brasil.

Madrid have also activated several departures in the youth academy. Young center back Jacobo Ramón is about to sign with Cesc Fábregas' Como, having made his first-team debut last season; after spending a year on loan at Valladolid, midfielder Mario Martín will sign for Getafe; midfielder Chema has travelled to Germany to join Stuttgart, who will pay €3m to sign him; and defender Loren Aguado had an offer from Qatar, but looks like he will be joining Albacete in the second division. - Rodra

Chelsea have been quiet of late...

Not really... Chelsea are still working hard behind the scenes and have seen a first bid for 19-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato rejected, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea value Hato's versatility in defense and believe he perfectly fits the bill for coach Enzo Maresca, who wants a defender who can also help out in midfield, especially when it comes to playing the ball out from the back.

Chelsea are also considering strengthen other positions. Sources have told ESPN they have stepped up their pursuit for RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, and they are monitoring the situation of Garnacho after Manchester United decided to leave him out of their preseason tour. -- James Olley

Meanwhile, Ecuador international talent Kendry Páez will go out on loan to feeder club Strasbourg. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had several offers from other European clubs, but the French side have won the battle. Meanwhile, Strasbourg are also close to securing the services of Alavés striker Joaquín Panichelli, who has been one of the revelations of LaLiga 2 on loan at Mirandés, and the Argentine will leave for his €20m release clause. -- Rodra

Will Manchester City sign a new goalkeeper?

City retain an interest in taking Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford back to the Etihad, but all depends on the future of Éderson and Stefan Ortega.

Galatasaray are interested in Ederson, but City will not offload the Brazil international for the low-level €3m offer from the Turkish club. Ortega is also attracting interest from Europe. But with neither Ederson or Ortega yet securing a move, City's attempt to re-sign Trafford is on ice.

Trafford, a product of the City Academy, left City for Turf Moor in 2023 and the 22-year-old has earned England recognition during an impressive two seasons with Burnley.

Newcastle have made moves to sign Trafford this summer, but with City inserting a £40m clause to re-sign him in his contract, Pep Guardiola's team are in pole position to take him back to the club. However, Ederson or Ortega will have to leave before any deal is completed. -- Mark Ogden

PSG have been in talks with Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi for weeks, what's the latest?

Finally, this mini-saga is coming to an end. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi got involved personally this week to finalize €60m deal and the European champions are now close to a full agreement for the Ukraine international defender.

Zabarnyi, 22, has already agreed personal terms and wants to join the club. The structure of the fee was the main issue, but it is being resolved now with a conclusion expected early next week. -- Laurens

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- Man City have done the bulk of their transfer business, but it's still possible that they could sign a right back before the deadline. It won't, though, be Tino Livramento. City have looked at the Newcastle defender, but have since moved on to other targets. -- Dawson

- Erik ten Hag is fighting to block Granit Xhaka's proposed move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland. Former Manchester United manager Ten Hag, appointed as Xabi Alonso's successor as Leverkusen coach this summer, has already seen Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah leave the BayArena this summer. And with Xhaka regarded as a crucial member of the team, Ten Hag made it clear to the Leverkusen hierarchy that he cannot afford to lose the former Arsenal midfielder. -- Ogden

- Aymeric Laporte is in negotiations to return to Athletic Club. The Al Nassr center back is on a salary that is impossible for the Basque club to match, but a source told ESPN that he would be willing to take a pay cut to return to his former team. In addition, the Spain international is aware that playing in LaLiga could increase his chances of making the 2026 World Cup squad. -- Rodra

- Marseille are closing in on the transfer of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao. After three offers rejected, they have made a new one of just over €30m, which the Dutch side are happy to accept. The 25-year-old Brazilian, currently injured, wants to move to France. -- Laurens

- Adama Traoré is weighing up several options to leave Fulham. One of them is Nottingham Forest, who are considering signing him. -- Rodra

- After the exit of Club World Cup standout Richard Ríos to Benfica, Palmeiras are looking for his replacement in Mexico. Their first option is Mexico international Marcel Ruiz, from Toluca. He is highly regarded within the club, but no formal bid has been made as of yet. The transfer is valued at around $12m by the club, which is far from the $30m received by the Brazilian club for Ríos. -- Daniel Bocatto and Osvaldo Pascoal, ESPN Brasil

- Another option for Palmeiras is Colombia midfielder Nelson Deossa, from Monterrey. The club are reportedly preparing a $16m bid for the 24-year-old and consider him a player with similar characteristics to Ríos -- ESPN Brasil

- Cruz Azul have given a deadline for Luka Jovic to respond to the deal they had agreed weeks ago: next Sunday. The Cruz Azul board are not going to wait any longer, nor will they modify the offer. So far, none of the European offers have matched, let alone improved, the financial proposal from La Máquina for Jovic, although in recent hours the attacker has been approached by clubs in the Middle East, where there is significant financial power. Víctor Díaz, ESPN Deportes

- América and LAFC extended Javairo Dilrosun's loan for one day so the player can play the match against Portland amid negotiations over his transfer. Everything points to him remaining in Los Angeles for longer, allowing América to free up that foreign-player spot to add another reinforcement. The Dutch winger has a contract with América until December 2026; however, the board are working to terminate his contract before that date. Víctor Díaz, ESPN Deportes