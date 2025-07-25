Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants Viktor Gyökeres to join the club's preseason tour to Asia as the striker finalises a €73.5 million ($87m) move from Sporting CP.

Sources have told ESPN that the 27-year-old that has deal has now been agreed with Sporting and the player has been given permission to fly to London for a medical.

The club's intention is for Gyökeres to join the tour although it is currently unclear precisely where that could happen.

Arsenal play Newcastle in Singapore on Sunday and then fly to Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game against Tottenham.

After Cristhian Mosquera flew out to meet his new teammates earlier this week after completing a move from Valencia worth up to €20m, Arteta was asked whether he would prefer any further new signings would come on tour.

"Yes for sure," he said. "Obviously once we have finalised everything with a player we want to integrate him with the team as quickly as possible.

"With Noni [Madueke, who signed from Chelsea after their Club World Cup campaign] it was impossible because he needed some time.

"I think he's going to take a shorter vacation than he deserves because he wants to joins us straightaway, as soon as we're back. I think immediately is better so they can start to join the team, get to know each other and get the ideas we want to put in their minds."

Asked directly about Gyökeres finalising a transfer, Arteta said: "You know I cannot talk about a player who is not ours yet. Whatever happens in the next few hours I'm sure the club will make a statement about it."

The breakthrough in negotiations came earlier this week when Arsenal agreed an add-ons package worth €10m. Sources have told ESPN one of those add-ons is linked to Arsenal's Champions League qualification.