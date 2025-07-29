Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- The two double-decker buses had already been down The Mall, the helicopters were still circling, the thousands of fans had got a glimpse of their heroes, England captain Leah Williamson had talked through tears, and coach Sarina Wiegman had danced with Burna Boy when Euro 2025 final match-winner Chloe Kelly summed up what everyone was thinking. "It's so f---ing special," she said.

The first tents popped up for Tuesday's victory parade at 2 a.m. along the streets of the capital. By 9 a.m., little more than 36 hours after Kelly scored the final spot kick of the shootout win over Spain in Basel, Switzerland, the place was packed. Supporters climbed up the wall splitting St. James' Park from the Queen Victoria Memorial to get a better view, but as far as you could see, there was a throng of adoration for the Lionesses. There were young fans, older supporters, new converts and those who had followed women's football all the way through to this wonderful moment.

Talking to those who'd been there since the early hours to welcome home the repeat Euro winners, who won the rematch of the 2023 World Cup final after losing that game in Sydney, there were two words frequently mentioned for why this country has fallen in love with the Lionesses all over again: "grit" and "determination."

- Don't stop believing: The inside story of England's Euro 2025 win

- Euro 2025 Talking Points: Best match, goal, player, tournament XI

- Wiegman calls for more investment in women's football

One young fan from North London spoke of how she adored them as role models -- her cousin in the England under-17 women's team. "They just never give up," she said.

Amelie came from Brighton, inspired by the class of 2022, and is now playing for Withdean Galaxy -- a club that has grown from six girls to 300 in the past six years. She loves Chloe Kelly. Father and daughter Paul and Orla from Norwich adore Lucy Bronze. "No one thought they could win it after the first game, but they show you that you should never give up," Orla, 11, said.

Two 18-year-olds from London were enamored by the Lionesses after their Euro 2022 win and began supporting England and Arsenal as it gave them "a sense of community."

It was there in the signs, too: "In Sarina, We Trust," "I want to be a Lioness," "Bronze = Pure Gold."

England partied with 65,000 fans (and Burna Boy) outside Buckingham Palace after winning Euro 2025. But they already have one eye on the World Cup. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

They were all there to celebrate the most chaotic, remarkable tournament for England which ended with that penalty shootout, and Kelly striding forward with her consummate authority to wrap up yet another monumental feat for this group. But it wasn't always guaranteed -- England had to come from behind in all three of their knockout matches -- and the roller-coaster ride meant there were several times Wiegman thought the dream had ended.

Behind the scenes, the English Football Association (FA) was planning this whole procession just in case the Lionesses pulled it off. The FA learnt its lesson from 2022 when things were a little more scrambled after the victory on home soil, with Trafalgar Square then the venue. They needed a bigger stage this time around, so it was against the backdrop of The Mall and Buckingham Palace that the Lionesses were welcomed home. A source told ESPN that the preparations for the parade started during the group stage at Euro 2025. There were frantic calls toward the end of the semifinal against Italy to see whether it was possible to cancel plans, but then came Michelle Agyemang's 96th-minute equalizer, and 30 or so minutes later, Kelly's tap-in send them into the final. The parade was back on.

As the buses turned the corner onto The Mall, the players looked genuinely stunned. The sun came out for the first time that day. Midfielder Georgia Stanway was at the front of one bus and repeatedly turned around to her equally awestruck teammates as they took in the scene unfolding in front of them: a wall of red and white. Some had brought their dogs along, one fan brought along a life-size cutout of Williamson instead.

play 2:15 Leah Williamson holds back tears at England parade England captain Leah Williamson couldn't hide her emotions when asked about the Lionesses Euro 2025 triumph.

By the time the team reached the stage -- led by the band from Royal Marines Portsmouth -- fans had already enjoyed a performance by singer Katy B. It was Williamson who spoke first, but you could hear her voice frequently cracking with emotion as she addressed the crowd.

"I've been crying all the way down The Mall, it's one of the best things I've ever been part of," she said. "2022 seemed like a fairy tale, but we're so proud of ourselves and we hope you are too.

"My message is everything we do, we do it for us, but we do it for our country, and young girls. We're making history every single step, so stay with us. The story's not done yet."

They had their friends and family in the area directly in front of the stage. A little way behind were the VIPs, including UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg and Lioness legend Karen Carney. According to the FA, 65,000 fans were flooded in front of Buckingham Palace where, up on stage, it was Wiegman's turn to feel the love.

play 1:58 Burna Boy surprises Sarina Wiegmann and Lionesses England's Lionesses were left stunned after a surprise performance from Burna Boy during their homecoming parade.

Having paid tribute to the "talent" in the team and mentioned the "chaos" of the last five weeks, there came a moment that will stay with every Lionesses fan who has followed the team. A shocked smile spread across Wiegman's face as she threw her hands to her head in pure shock and joy when Burna Boy walked out. She had admitted in a news conference two years ago that he was her favorite artist, and it was pure elation as she embraced the Nigerian performer and began a duet. She, of course, knew every word and proceeded to march down the steps of the stage, arm in arm, yelling to the crowd to "come on" and sing along.

Wiegman is one of the calmest heads in the game, someone who rarely shows her emotion. But she had promised to "do some more dancing" after winning her third successive Euros. Midfielder Keira Walsh had revealed that the Dutch coach celebrates more than she did when her tenure began in 2021, but this was likely the first time that those beyond the closed quarters of her players and backroom staff have seen this side of the manager.

The 55-year-old was beaming when goalkeeper Khiara Keating, having the time of her life on the stage, began leading the players in a chant of "Tequila," changing the famous song to yell "Sarina." It had become an anthem for the fans in Switzerland during the summer and now was a way that everyone could show their appreciation for the best coach that England's national teams have ever had. "It's in my head all the time, so thank you," she joked.

play 1:27 'Pressure? What pressure?' - Chloe Kelly reacts to Women's Euros victory Chloe Kelly speaks at England's trophy parade for their Women's Euros victory.

Kelly was next up, and with the players still laughing behind her after Wiegman's dancing turn, she said: "Pressure? What pressure?"

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton delivered a message to the crowd, saying: "Don't let people tell you what you can and can't do. I got told many times I wasn't good enough, just keep doing it and if it makes you happy, go follow that smile."

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger, Cristina Alexander and Jeff Kassouf debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

A clearly overwhelmed Agyemang -- twice England's savior in Switzerland -- said: "I love you all, thank you to my family." And then she turned to the squad: "You guys are all amazing, I love you all -- it's so surreal. ... It seems fake, but it's crazy."

Then came Bronze, who looked surprisingly stable for a player who has been celebrating for two days straight, battled through the entire tournament with a fractured tibia and could barely walk during the celebrations at full time on Sunday, but she insisted she has no intention of retiring anytime soon. Her haul of 140 caps puts her level with Alex Scott, who was presenting the whole shebang. The Chelsea right back received arguably the loudest cheer out of any of the players and with a scarf tied around her head, and sunglasses on, she kept it brief. She admitted she can't remember much of the party but said, "This moment is unbelievable."

Ella Toone revealed during camp that a new favorite song in the dressing room was Heather Small's "Proud." Naturally, the FA organized a surprise performance from the English singer.

Toone, who had led many of the songs during the last celebrations, was poised with a microphone, alongside Esme Morgan, ready to belt their hearts out. Though Small was reluctant to share the spotlight, the duo made very impressive backup singers, with the rest of the team arm in arm in celebration. Their faces said it all. This was one of the proudest moments of their lives, if not the proudest.

As the ceremony came to an end, there was one last chance for Williamson to lift the trophy, and the sky was filled with and red smoke. They'd brought it home, again.

The players stayed on stage as the fans started walking off into the afternoon. Williamson had already told the fans to stick with them, as the story wasn't done. The World Cup in Brazil is in 2027, after all. As the media began to file out of their area, a security guard smiled and said: "See you in two years' time."