Euro 2025 Talking Points: Best match, goal, player, Team of the Tournament

Euro 2025 is over, with England and Spain delivering a fitting finale to what has been a rollercoaster of a tournament.

The Lionesses are back-to-back champions, but which players made a name for themselves on the biggest stage? And where next for some of Europe's powerhouse nations?

Emily Keogh, Tom Hamilton, Beth Lindop, Julien Laurens and Sam Marsden have been on the ground in Switzerland this summer, so here is their assessment of events.

Sum up your Euro 2025 experience

Hamilton: Having covered England throughout, to borrow a phrase used in a miracle match back in 1999: "Football, bloody hell." How England won the whole thing, only they know. They led their three matches in the knockouts for a total of four minutes and 52 seconds, and somehow hauled matches back from the death to keep on progressing. A remarkable team, a ridiculous run, and there will never be another one quite like this.

Keogh: It's been an incredibly enjoyable tournament that has kept everyone on their toes. I wonder how many other tournaments have had five knockout games all go to extra time? And, while it brought some rather late nights due to the 9 p.m. kickoff time, it's the beauty and unpredictability of knockout football. This tournament had everything you needed: late drama, incredible crowds, great goals, personal stories, and Switzerland really got behind the Euros. Despite seeing England get to three major tournament finals, I thought this one was uniquely special.

Lindop: From an England perspective, it has been an emotional rollercoaster. Time and time again Sarina Wiegman's side battled back from the brink and, just like they did back in 2022, they achieved something that will continue to resonate back in England for years to come. On a personal note, I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to spent time in Switzerland this summer. It's such a beautiful country and the way the locals have embraced this tournament has been a joy to behold.

Laurens: I loved every second of this tournament. So many great stories, so many twists, plots, regrets, disappointments and joys. With a Welsh wife, France vs. Wales was pretty special in our household, and to be there in St Gallen to see the first-ever Welsh goal in a major tournament was a moment I will never forget as I know how much it meant to Wales' football community. A tournament were Weigman made history by winning three Euros back-to-back (plus five major finals in a row) will always be special, while England's smash-and-grab knockout journey will stay with me forever too.

Marsden: Switzerland put on a good show. The size of the country and quality of public transport made it easy for fans to follow their teams (the fact everywhere you look there's a river, lake or mountain worthy of postcard was a plus, too). It helped that the Swiss side did well, reaching the quarterfinals. The atmosphere in Bern when they faced Spain was great. Covering Spain, there was the beauty of their football as they eased through the group stage, the tension in the knockout rounds as they ground down Switzerland and Germany, and then the bittersweet penalty defeat to England in the final. It felt like a cruel ending for a team that didn't lose a game (outside of penalties) at these finals.

play 0:58 Laurens: Wiegman showed her experience in Euro 2025 final Julien Laurens reacts to Sarina Wiegman's tactics after England's Euro 2025 final win.

Best match

Hamilton: Nothing will match the sheer chaos of England's match and penalty shootout with Sweden in the quarterfinal. There were some other great games, but that match was just bonkers. As Wiegman said, England could and should have lost it five times over, but somehow they dragged themselves through thanks to two late goals, and a chaotic penalty shootout where just five of 14 penalties were scored. I won't forget Lucy Bronze strapping her own thigh up, then ripping it off moments later to slam home the winning penalty.

Keogh: ​​I really enjoyed the opening game between Switzerland and Norway. While it was a clash we've seen copious times before, it was the first taste of what this tournament was going to look like. Norway came from behind to win 2-1, but there were swings in momentum and either side could have put the game to bed at any point. The fans were incredible, and I felt it really set the benchmark for the atmosphere moving forward. The game had drama to spare and it set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Lindop: I'm going to go for Switzerland's last-gasp draw with Finland to seal their spot in the quarterfinals. Travelling from Zurich to Geneva in the build-up to that game really made clear to me that the host nation was in the grip of Euros fever. The atmosphere inside the stadium was incredible and to see the bond between the players and fans at the final whistle -- after Switzerland reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history -- was truly special.

Laurens: France vs. Germany in the quarterfinals. You have to be French to realize what it means to play Germany at football or any other sport. The rivalry is so big, historically and in so many ways. And usually, they win more often than not. This one didn't disappoint in its storylines (hello star goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger), its scenario, its level of drama and its heartbreaking nature once again for France was, for me, the best game of the tournament.

Marsden: I often prefer semifinals to finals, but I thought the final delivered. Spain were the better side but there were still momentum swings within the game and bags of tension throughout. It was a fascinating watch. From an entertaining opening as both teams went for it, to Spain's dominance, England's tactical tweaks to get back into the game, and then the intrigue of extra time as you wondered just how much Spain would go for it as they pushed England back, only to lose on penalties.

play 0:33 Bonmatí: Euros loss hurts a lot Aitana Bonmatí believes Spain were better than England in the Euro 2025 final.

Best goal

Hamilton: Out of the ones I've seen live, Lauren James' opener against Netherlands was a really special goal. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's pass through the sea of Dutch players was magnificent, Alessia Russo then pivoted off the defender's shoulder to drive away, then her pass to James was pinpoint. She took one touch, shifted the ball and powered home. A great goal. Out of the others? Cristiana Girelli's for Italy against Portugal was special.

Keogh: I'm going to say that match-winning goal from Girelli against Norway to book Italy's place in the semifinal. At 35, she has done so much for the team, with little to show for it. Italy made history by getting to their first semifinal since 1997 and it was truly special. No one deserved that moment more, as she was embraced by her teammates and staff to honor what she's done for the women's game..

Lindop: Purely because of what was at stake, I'm going to go for Michelle Agyemang's goal against Italy. England were seconds away from going out of the tournament and so for the teenager to be so composed and keep her country's dream alive in the 96th minute was truly remarkable.

Laurens: The reason why I chose this one is for the assist that made the goal, but Spain's opening goal against Switzerland in the quarterfinal, scored by Athenea del Castillo but made by a moment of genius from Aitana Bonmati, is my pick. I love moments of genius like this one. A moment that not many players would have been able to play at that moment. And yet, Bonmati created it with an amazing backheel that put her teammates through on goal. Just perfection at its best.

Marsden: For the moment and the ingenuity, Bonmatí's goal to win the semifinal against Germany in extra time. A goalkeeper should not be beaten at the near post, but for the Spain midfielder to have studied Berger in such detail and have the awareness to see the gap and execute after 113 minutes was mightily impressive. Also, every time Cláudia Pina comes inside on her right foot and finds the top corner -- like against Belgium and Switzerland. There's a beauty to the repetition.

play 1:01 Bronze on leg fracture pain: I'll do anything to play for England Lucy Bronze explains how she played through a leg fracture to help England defend their Euros crown.

Best player

Hamilton: England goalkeeper Hampton had the spotlight on her coming into the tournament; legend Mary Earps had retired just weeks before the tournament and the pressure was on. But she delivered. Hampton -- who has an eye condition that means she has almost no depth perception -- was magnificent throughout and was frequently England's savior when they needed her most. She has to be the best passer of a ball for her position in world football, and was England's heroine in the Sweden and Spain shootouts. She got the No. 1 spot through sheer hard work and determination. And she was magnificent.

Lindop: Back in January, winger Chloe Kelly was considering giving up on football. She'd fallen out of favor at Manchester City and was relying on a successful loan spell at Arsenal to give herself a chance of going to the Euros. Fast forward to present day and Kelly has secured her legendary status for England, scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Spain following a succession of game-changing cameos off the bench in the knockout stages. She might not have played the most minutes at this tournament but -- alongside Agyemang -- her impact has been the most profound.

Keogh: Like Beth said, it has to be Kelly. From losing her England place in January to being the match-winning heroine on so many occasions. "Thank you to everyone who wrote me off," she said after the game, because really, it's been a rollercoaster of a year for Kelly, ending with a fairytale. The term "proper English" was thrown around this tournament, but if anything, Kelly is an example of being "proper English" showing the grit, determination and perseverance to get the job done.

Laurens: Spain midfielder Patri Guijarro. What an incredible player; one-of-a-kind at this level at the moment. She has been wonderful to watch, controlling games, dictating the pace and tempo of matches, being everywhere and almost never losing the ball. She is still only 27 so there is much more to come from her. Her stats are quite sensational for a tournament of this caliber.

Marsden: For consistency from game one through to game six, Guijarro. She anchored Spain's midfield brilliantly and, as Juls says, led the tournament in a range of stats, including passes completed (470), passes into the opposition half (345) and recoveries (49). She was also third in interceptions (nine), fifth in chances created (12) and scored a crucial goal in the win against Italy. "Watching Patri play brings a smile to your face," teammate Vicky López said. "She's underrated."

play 1:37 Did Bonmatí deserve to win player of the tournament at Euro 2025? Sam Marsden and Julien Laurens debate whether Aitana Bonmatí deserved to win player of the tournament at Euro 2025.

Breakthrough U21 player

Hamilton: It has to be Michelle Agyemang. The 19-year-old England forward has been their savior on two occasions. First she popped up with the equalizer against Sweden, and then she repeated the same feat in the 96th minute of the match against Italy. Before the tournament, Wiegman called her a "special talent," and she's announced herself on the world stage now.

Lindop: There's only one answer here, isn't there? A few months ago, Agyemang wasn't even being thought about as an option for England. Now, she's being talked about as one of European football's brightest young stars. To salvage your country's tournament hopes once is incredible. To do it twice is remarkable. And to do all of that at just 19 years old? Miraculous.

Marsden: It's hard to disagree with Agyemang, given her impact on the big matches. After the group stage I would have said Spain's López, who turned 19 on the eve of the final, and a shoutout to the teenagers leading Switzerland's next generation: Schertenleib (18), Iman Beney (18), Noemi Ivelj (18) and Leila Wandeler (19).

Keogh: The consensus is Agyemang and I completely agree. Weigman took a gamble taking the 19-year-old to the tournament, but it is one that truly paid off. We've not seen the last of this youngster yet, with a long career ahead of her, but what a perfect way to announce yourself to senior international football than winning Young Player of the Tournament.

Laurens: I liked Agyemang's super-sub impact of course, but to be different so I will go for Switzerland's Sydney Schertenleib. She is only 18 and yet to fully break through at Barcelona, but she made a name for herself in these Euros on home soil. She started the competition on the bench but is so good technically as well as being tall and smart that manager Pia Sundhage could not leave her out of the team after her opening-game cameo. Even if she has just one assist in four Euros games (three starts), she is a wonderful talent ready to blossom.

play 1:19 Chloe Kelly 'grateful' for her doubters after Euro 2025 win Chloe Kelly thanks her doubters after scoring England's winning penalty in the Euro 2025 final.

Team of the Tournament

Hamilton: Hannah Hampton; Lucy Bronze, Nathalie Björn, Cecilia Salvai; Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Géraldine Reuteler, Kosovare Asllani; Jule Brand, Delphine Cascarino, Esther Gonzalez

Keogh: Hannah Hampton; Lucy Bronze, Nathalie Bjorn, Irene Paredes, Nadine Reisen; Patri Guijarro, Géraldine Reuteler, Kosovare Asllani; Chloe Kelly, Delphine Cascarino, Jule Brand.

Lindop: Hannah Hampton; Lucy Bronze, Irene Paredes, Nathalie Björn, Selma Bacha; Patri Guijarro, Géraldine Reuteler, Aitana Bonmatí; Chloe Kelly, Jule Brand, Cristiana Girelli

Laurens: Ann-Katrin Berger; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Nadine Riesen; Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Kosovare Asllani; Chloe Kelly, Jule Brand, Alessia Russo

Marsden: Ann-Katrin Berger; Lucy Bronze, Irene Paredes, Cecilia Salvai; Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Géraldine Reuteler, Alexia Putellas; Delphine Cascarino, Chloe Kelly, Jule Brand

play 1:08 Sarina Wiegman's watch interrupts her press conference Sarina Wiegman has her press conference interrupted by her watch offering to start recording a workout for her after England's Euros success.

What would you like to see at Euro 2029?

Hamilton: Bigger grounds. All but two matches sold out here, which is a great effort, but you feel even more fans could have packed themselves in with larger stadia. We've gone on some journey since pool stage matches were played at Leigh Sports Village and Rotherham's New York Stadium at Euro 2022, but you feel this tournament can frequently hit 30,000 attendances for all matches, and you could've easily sold out the final two times over. It's also amazing we don't yet know who is hosting the next tournament in 2029.

Keogh: It is definitely the last time we see a Euros being held in a country this small. For how well Switzerland have done this tournament, getting fans into the ground and boosting the atmosphere, it's felt smaller. The stadium capacity can be bigger -- we've seen a soaring demand for it and the press boxes need to be bigger -- press were being turned away for every game because they were oversubscribed. I hope things like free travel and the fanzones stick for 2029, but UEFA needs to be thinking about upscaling the tournament in four years to match the growth of the game.

Lindop: I'm going to second Tom's sentiments and say larger stadiums. Switzerland did such a tremendous job of hosting this tournament but it does feel like -- in the knockout stages particularly -- we've evolved past venues below 40,000 capacity. A small thing from a journalist's perspective too; more screens in the press box -- it makes our job an awful lot harder without them!

Laurens: I want to see more of everything: more fans, bigger stadiums, more prize money, more goals, more drama, more stars, more top games and performances. And also, I want to see better penalties, that's for sure! Simply because people who don't like women's football use bad pens to put it down even more.

Marsden: An evolution of this Spain side with López playing a key role and Salma Paralluelo displaying the potential she showed at the 2023 World Cup; Switzerland using this summer as a stepping stone and kicking on led by potential superstar Schertenleib; traditional football powerhouses like Portugal, with the brilliant Kika Nazareth, and Italy, on the back of their semifinal appearance, challenging; the likes of Poland and Wales using this experience to come back stronger; and France, Germany and Sweden regrouping and getting closer to Spain and, the new back-to-back champions, England.