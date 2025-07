Ali Krieger previews the Euro 2025 final between England and Spain in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final. (2:29)

Krieger: More pressure on Spain than England in Euro 2025 final (2:29)

Defending champions England take on world champions Spain in the Euro 2025 final, which is a re-run of the 2023 World Cup final.

Get all the updates and instant analysis from the game in Basel from 11:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. BST).