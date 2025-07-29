Alejandro Moreno debates if Thomas Müller or Son Heung-min will have a bigger impact in MLS. (1:02)

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Müller has completed his move to the Vancouver Whitecaps, the MLS team announced Wednesday.

Müller, who made a record-setting 756 appearances for Bayern, scoring 250 goals, had been linked to a number of teams in MLS after his exit from the Bundesliga club was confirmed in April.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," Müller said in a statement. "I've heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I'm coming to win.

"I've had great conversations with [Whitecaps CEO and sporting director] Axel Schuster and [head coach] Jesper Sørensen, and now I can't wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs."

In order to sign Müller, the Whitecaps made a deal with FC Cincinnati to acquire the player's discovery rights for $300,000 in general allocation money plus a potential additional $100,000 if certain conditions are met.

According to MLS rules, once another team puts a player on its discovery list, no other team in the league can negotiate with that player.

Though Cincinnati held the exclusive right to negotiate with Müller, a source told ESPN that the player declined an offer to join the club in April.

Now, Müller will join the Canadian team amid the ongoing MLS season with the hope of making the playoffs. The Whitecaps are in second place on the Western Conference table with 45 points in 24 games and boast a 13W-5L-6D record.

The Whitecaps also made it to the Concacaf Champions Cup final earlier this year, before falling to Cruz Azul 5-0.

"Thomas is a world-class player -- the ultimate Raumdeuter "Interpreter of space" -- known for his elite chance creation, unmatched spatial awareness, and relentless off-the-ball movement," said Schuster. "He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team.

"Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership -- a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."

Müller left the Bundesliga after winning 13 league titles and two Champions League trophies with Bayern. He also earned 131 caps for his country, winning the World Cup in 2014, before retiring from international football last year.