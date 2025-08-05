Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan expects the troubled club to fulfil their opening Championship fixture away to Leicester City.

Wednesday's players refused to feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Saturday after wages were not paid on time for the fourth time in five months.

Sheffield Wednesday Supporters' Trust plans to protest against under-fire owner Dejphon Chansiri during Sunday's televised fixture against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Asked if there was a prospect of players going on strike, Bannan, who on Saturday signed a new contract at Hillsborough, told talkSPORT: "No, I don't think so.

Barry Bannan signed a new contract at Hillsborough in August, taking his time at the club to over 10 years. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

"We pulled out of the Burnley game at the weekend, that was simply because it's happened too much now and I think it's a lot easier to pull put of a preseason friendly game than it is a Championship fixture.

"We've come into training and just got on with it and made it look to the outside world like we're fine with it, so that was our choice then to say enough is enough really."