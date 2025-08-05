Alex Kirkland can't understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are considering different legal alternatives to resolve Marc-André ter Stegen's case after the German goalkeeper refused to sign a consent form for his medical data to be shared with LaLiga, sources have told ESPN.

Ter Stegen, 33, underwent lower back surgery on July 29. A LaLiga medical committee must decide once it receives the club's injury report if its emergency injury rule can apply in Ter Stegen's case.

Barça could have at least 50% of the player's salary freed up for registration purposes under LaLiga's injury provision, a rule that applies if a player is sidelined for at least four months.

However, without the player's consent, the club cannot share Ter Stegen's medical information.

Marc-André ter Stegen underwent back surgery this summer. Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Deco intended to talk to Ter Stegen when the team arrived back from the Asia tour on Tuesday. However, sources told ESPN that the Portuguese director was surprised when he received a certified fax from Ter Stegen stating his refusal to sign the club's report.

Media outlets in Spain say the Catalan club have opened disciplinary action against Ter Stegen.

Sources consulted by ESPN have not confirmed this information, but they do admit that various alternatives are being considered and the club have not ruled out fining the player.

ESPN has contacted the German international's representatives for comment.

Ter Stegen's decision to undergo surgery was a major setback for Barcelona as ESPN had reported that the Catalan club had intended to let him leave the club this summer.

Barça signed Joan García from Espanyol to be their No. 1 goalkeeper and also decided to renew the contract of veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Ter Stegen's aim is to be fit again and to compete for the No. 1 shirt at Barcelona with the hope of also being Germany's starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup.

- Germany boss warns Ter Stegen No. 1 spot depends on Barcelona place

- Barcelona's Ter Stegen due for back surgery, to miss 3 months

- Lamine Yamal mural in Barcelona defaced with Snow White images

While Barcelona believe Ter Stegen will be out for at least four months, the goalkeeper said in a statement that he expected to be back in action in just three months.

If Ter Stegen's recovery time is more than four months, Barça could release him from his contract and register García.

Barça president Joan Laporta recently admitted that the "most direct path" to register summer signings García and Marcus Rashford is to make use of LaLiga's emergency injury rule for Ter Stegen's case.

However, he said the club is also considering other options. Barcelona have yet to register five players with 11 days to go before they begin their LaLiga title defence against Mallorca.