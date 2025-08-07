The nominees to lift the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or have been announced with Paris Saint-Germain talisman Ousmane Demebélé and Barcelona's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal among the favourites.
Demebélé played an integral role as PSG won the first Champions League title in the club's history last season, while Yamal's performances for Barcelona and Spain have seen him likened to Lionel Messi.
Last year's winner, Rodri, did not make the list after suffering a serious knee injury in September that kept him out until the penutlimate game of Manchester City's Premier League season.
Dembélé was joined on the list by eight of his PSG teammates including Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Despite the French club's dominance, the Premier League boasted the most players on the list with Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Declan Rice among the hopefuls.
Two players on the list have signed for Premier League sides this summer -- Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).
- Disney+ to show primetime LaLiga games in UK and Ireland
- Ballon d'Or: 10 nominated players you may have missed since 2014
- LaLiga's top 2025-26 kits: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético, more
There were eight players from LaLiga, including Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.
Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was included on the list after he inspired Napoli to the Serie A title.
2025 Ballon d'Or nominees:
Jude Bellingham
Ousmane Dembélé
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Désiré Doué
Denzel Dumfries
Serhou Guirassy
Viktor Gyökeres
Erling Haaland
Achraf Hakimi
Harry Kane
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Robert Lewandowski
Alexis Mac Allister
Lautaro Martínez
Kylian Mbappé
Scott McTominay
Nuno Mendes
João Neves
Michael Olise
Cole Palmer
Pedri
Raphinha
Declan Rice
Fabián Ruiz
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Vinícius Júnior
Vitinha
Florian Wirtz
Lamine Yamal