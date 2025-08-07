        <
        >

          Full men's Ballon d'Or nominees: Yamal, Dembélé headline list

          • ESPN
          Aug 7, 2025, 01:41 PM

          The nominees to lift the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or have been announced with Paris Saint-Germain talisman Ousmane Demebélé and Barcelona's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal among the favourites.

          Demebélé played an integral role as PSG won the first Champions League title in the club's history last season, while Yamal's performances for Barcelona and Spain have seen him likened to Lionel Messi.

          Last year's winner, Rodri, did not make the list after suffering a serious knee injury in September that kept him out until the penutlimate game of Manchester City's Premier League season.

          Dembélé was joined on the list by eight of his PSG teammates including Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

          Despite the French club's dominance, the Premier League boasted the most players on the list with Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Declan Rice among the hopefuls.

          Two players on the list have signed for Premier League sides this summer -- Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

          There were eight players from LaLiga, including Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

          Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was included on the list after he inspired Napoli to the Serie A title.

          2025 Ballon d'Or nominees:

          Jude Bellingham
          Ousmane Dembélé
          Gianluigi Donnarumma
          Désiré Doué
          Denzel Dumfries
          Serhou Guirassy
          Viktor Gyökeres
          Erling Haaland
          Achraf Hakimi
          Harry Kane
          Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
          Robert Lewandowski
          Alexis Mac Allister
          Lautaro Martínez
          Kylian Mbappé
          Scott McTominay
          Nuno Mendes
          João Neves
          Michael Olise
          Cole Palmer
          Pedri
          Raphinha
          Declan Rice
          Fabián Ruiz
          Mohamed Salah
          Virgil van Dijk
          Vinícius Júnior
          Vitinha
          Florian Wirtz
          Lamine Yamal