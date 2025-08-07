Open Extended Reactions

The nominees to lift the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or have been announced with Paris Saint-Germain talisman Ousmane Demebélé and Barcelona's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal among the favourites.

Demebélé played an integral role as PSG won the first Champions League title in the club's history last season, while Yamal's performances for Barcelona and Spain have seen him likened to Lionel Messi.

Last year's winner, Rodri, did not make the list after suffering a serious knee injury in September that kept him out until the penutlimate game of Manchester City's Premier League season.

Dembélé was joined on the list by eight of his PSG teammates including Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Demebélé are among the favourites to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Despite the French club's dominance, the Premier League boasted the most players on the list with Cole Palmer, Mohamed Salah and Declan Rice among the hopefuls.

Two players on the list have signed for Premier League sides this summer -- Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Florian Wirtz (Liverpool).

There were eight players from LaLiga, including Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was included on the list after he inspired Napoli to the Serie A title.

2025 Ballon d'Or nominees:

Jude Bellingham

Ousmane Dembélé

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Désiré Doué

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyökeres

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Alexis Mac Allister

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Scott McTominay

Nuno Mendes

João Neves

Michael Olise

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Fabián Ruiz

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Vinícius Júnior

Vitinha

Florian Wirtz

Lamine Yamal