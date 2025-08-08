The "Futbol Americas" crew discuss whether they think Rodrygo should leave Real Madrid or fight for his spot on the team. (1:43)

Should Rodrygo fight for his spot at Real Madrid? (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid midfielder Reinier Jesus has joined Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro as a free agent, the LaLiga club have announced.

The Brazilian had one year left on his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu but Madrid facilitated his departure.

Reinier, who moved to the Spanish capital in January 2020 in a €30 million ($34.9m) transfer from Flamengo, leaves Madrid having not made a single appearance for the first team.

Reinier, 23, has signed a deal with Atlético Mineiro until Dec. 2029, with Madrid retaining a 50% sell-on clause.

Reinier Jesus spent last season on loan at Spanish second-division side Granada. Fermin Rodriguez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

His arrival to Madrid in 2023 at just 18-years-old carried much expectation after they beat Barcelona and Manchester City to his signing.

However, Reinier was loaned out four times, to Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone and Granada, failing to make a sustained impact.

"I was searching for happiness," Reinier told reporters after arriving in Belo Horizonte this week.

- LaLiga's top 2025-26 kits: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético, more

- Full men's Ballon d'Or nominees: Yamal, Dembélé headline list

-Disney+ to show primetime LaLiga games in UK and Ireland

"I spent five years on loan [while at Real Madrid]. I wasn't happy. I'm happy to have this affection, which I didn't have before. I'm thrilled to be able to wear this shirt. I'm going to give everything on the pitch and I'm ready to help the team."

Last season, Reinier made 25 appearances for second-division side Granada, registering one goal and four assists.

Reinier was part of the Flamengo side that won the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores in 2019.