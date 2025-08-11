Tottenham Hotspur have announced that teenager Mikey Moore signed a new "long-term" contract on what is the attacker's 18th birthday.
Moore joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal on Aug. 1.
A highly rated player throughout his time in the academy, Moore has made 21 first-team appearances for the north London club since making his debut towards the end of the 2023-24 season.
The England under-19 international became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Spurs when Ange Postecoglou named him in the starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in October.
He scored his first senior goal against Elfsborg in January during Spurs' victorious Europa League campaign.
