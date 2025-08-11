        <
          Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore signs new 'long-term' contract

          Aug 11, 2025, 01:32 PM

          Tottenham Hotspur have announced that teenager Mikey Moore signed a new "long-term" contract on what is the attacker's 18th birthday.

          Moore joined Rangers on a season-long loan deal on Aug. 1.

          A highly rated player throughout his time in the academy, Moore has made 21 first-team appearances for the north London club since making his debut towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

          The England under-19 international became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Spurs when Ange Postecoglou named him in the starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in October.

          He scored his first senior goal against Elfsborg in January during Spurs' victorious Europa League campaign.

