Manchester United under-21s' National League Cup tie at Tamworth has been abandoned because of an injury to United midfielder Sékou Koné.

The Group A game at the Lamb Ground on Wednesday night was suspended after the 19-year-old Mali youth international went down after a clash of heads as he helped to defend a corner.

Sékou Koné has yet to play a senior game for Manchester United. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

He was treated on the pitch for around 15 minutes and after the half-time whistle had been blown, was carried off on a stretcher and it was later announced that the game had been abandoned with the score at 0-0.

Man United said in a statement on social media that Kone was "conscious, stable and communicating with United's medical team." They added that he had been "taken to hospital as a precaution for further checks."

A statement on Tamworth's X account said: "Due to the medical situation, we are forced to abandon tonight's fixture, details will be revealed in due course.

"We would like to wish safe travels to all the Man United fans, staff and players. We especially wish Sekou Kone a speedy recovery."

Information from PA was used in this report.