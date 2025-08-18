Shaka Hislop and Mark Donaldson discuss Mohammed Kudus' performance in Tottenhams 3-0 win over Burnley, in which he contributed with 2 assists. (1:38)

Cristian Romero has pledged his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur by signing new contract with the Premier League club.

Sources have told ESPN the contract is set to run until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Confirmation of the 28-year-old's new deal comes after he was named as the club's new captain following Son Heung-Min's transfer to MLS' LAFC.

Romero, a World Cup and two-time Copa América-winning centre-back, had two year remaining on his previous contract and his future in north London was uncertain this summer.

Sources have told ESPN Atlético Madrid were confident they would be able to prise him away from north London at the start of the transfer window.

Cristian Romero has signed a new four-year contract to extend his stay at Tottenham Hotspur. MOHAMED TAGELDIN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The Argentine's appointment as Frank's new captain the day before Spurs' narrow UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday -- in which Romero scored a second-half header -- served as the first hint that the player saw his long-term future at the club.

But the confirmation of his new deal comes as a big boost to new Spurs boss Thomas Frank who masterminded an impressive Premier League season-opening 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Romero joined Spurs from Serie A side Atalanta in 2021 and his performances in the heart of defence were integral to Spurs' Europa League success under former head coach Ange Postecoglou.

He captained Spurs in Son's absence from the round of 16 onwards and was named player of the match in the 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final.

Earlier on Monday, Spurs announced that Romero's defensive partner, Djed Spence, had also signed a new long-term contract with the club.

