Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract at the club, the north London side announced on Monday.

Spence joined Tottenham from Middlesborough in 2022, and after a series of loan moves and a struggle for game time in the early part of his career, he has now cemented himself as a first-team regular.

He made just six appearances in his first season under Antonio Conte and only made his full Premier League debut for the club in December 2024, two years after he signed.

Djed Spence started in Tottenham''s UEFA Super Cup defeat as well as their opening day Premier League win against Burnley. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

However, Spence impressed in the second half of last season under Ange Postecoglou and played a key role in their European success.

He has spent time away from the club on loan at Stade Rennais, Leeds United and Genoa.

Overall the England under-21 international has made 42 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He will next be in action as Tottenham travel to Manchester City on Aug. 23.