Atlético Madrid are confident of completing the signing of Argentine winger Nicolás González from Juventus before the transfer window closes, a source told ESPN.

The clubs have been in negotiations for weeks and, according to ESPN, the Serie A club would be willing to accept fellow Argentina international Nahuel Molina as part of the deal.

Atlético have already invested around €175 million ($204m) in the signings of Matteo Ruggeri, Dávid Hancko, Marc Pubill, Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada and Giacomo Raspadori.

However, sources have told ESPN that Diego Simeone understands that after the transfer of Samuel Lino to Flamengo, he still needs a player who can break down the wings.

The Colchonero club explored other alternatives such as Ademola Lookman. but at the moment González is in the pole position to arrive at the Metropolitano.

Atlético Madrid and Juventus are willing to split the payments in order to close the deal, the source said.

González came up through the ranks at Argentino Juniors and has a market value of just under €30m ($35m).

At 27, he is an international with Argentina and has experience in Europe, both in Germany (Stuttgart) and Italy, after spells at Fiorentina and Juventus.