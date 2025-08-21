Open Extended Reactions

Leah Williamson was injured on international duty with England this summer. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson is set to miss the start of the Women's Super League (WSL) season, sources have told ESPN, after picking up a knee injury during England's Euro 2025 final win against Spain.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Sources told ESPN that Williamson had a "minor procedure" on her knee and that she will be out for several weeks.

Arsenal begin their WSL campaign against London City Lionesses on Sept. 6 before travelling to West Ham United on Sept. 12. They then face Manchester United away on Sept. 21 before hosting Aston Villa on Sept. 27.

Williamson missed the 2023 World Cup after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee. The injury she suffered for England last month is in the same knee but sources told ESPN the two injuries are not related.

- Arsenal's Caldentey wins Women's PFA Player of the Year award

- Chelsea's Lauren James to miss WSL season start with injury

- WSL expansion Q&A: 14 teams, relegation playoff, what else?

The 28-year-old skippered England to back-to-back Euro triumphs after club team-mate Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout triumph over Spain on July 27.

Renee Slegers is likely to turn to Lotte Wubben-Moy to step up in Williamson's absence, having signed a new contract with the club this summer.