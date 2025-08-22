Check out Lamine Yamal's golazo for Barcelona against Mallorca over the weekend. (0:25)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has made it clear he does not want any unexpected departures this month despite the fact the club, as revealed by ESPN this week, are open to offers for Marc Casadó, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Fermín López.

Casadó's situation is especially delicate, with the midfielder not first choice and a source telling ESPN sporting director Deco is conscious that the club still need to make savings to comply with LaLiga's financial rules.

Deco would like to have some economic flexibility in case Barça need to strengthen in January and believes an offer of around €30 million ($34.8m) for the Spain international would be a good operation.

However, Flick wants to keep his squad intact, including Casadó, who made 36 appearances for the first team last season.

"I spoke with him, of course, but I don't think that he wants to go out of the club," Flick said in a news conference Friday when asked about the 21-year-old's future.

"I also want to have him here because it will be a tough season. We need every player we have now.

"Of course, it's not easy for the players [who don't start every week], but it's football. They play for Barcelona. We try to achieve a lot in this season and this is why we need every player."

López, who started last weekend's LaLiga opener against Mallorca, is another young player who has generated interest this summer but who Flick is adamant will stay.

"I don't want to lose any players now because I think it will be a tough season," the German coach reiterated when asked about López.

Marc Casadó made 36 appearances for the first team last season. Getty

"We need this quality from Fermín. He's doing really good last season, but also when we start here in this new season as well.

"I'm happy with him, with all the players, and I want to keep everyone here because with these options we have now, it's very good."

Following Iñigo Martínez's move to the Saudi Pro League, Barça have fewer bodies in defence, which makes it less likely that Araújo or Christensen leave this month.

Araújo has filled Martínez's role alongside Pau Cubarsí in the middle of the back four, while Christensen is reluctant to leave, even though the club would be keen to raise a fee for him this year before his contract expires next summer.

Meanwhile, midfielder Oriol Romeu is set to rescind his contract with the club, while goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and young full-back Hector Fort could also leave in the coming days.

Romeu's departure should open the door for defender Gerard Martín to be registered for Saturday's trip to Levante, with Wojciech Szczesny and Roony Bardghji's first-team registrations still pending.

"I hope that Gerard is available for [Levante]," Flick said. "I spoke with him, of course. This is my job. We will see what happens until tomorrow."