Manchester United target goalkeeper Senne Lammens was left out of Royal Antwerp's matchday squad for their Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday.

ESPN reported on Saturday that United had made contact with Antwerp over a deal for Lammens, although they are not looking to replace André Onana. Instead, they wish to boost the group of goalkeepers.

Antwerp value Lammens at around €20 million ($23.4m).

Lammens had played in all four of Antwerp's game so far this season. The 23-year-old is yet to earn a senior international cap for Belgium, although he made nine appearances for Belgium's under-21 side.

His arrival at United would provide competition for Onana. The Cameroon goalkeeper, who missed preseason with a hamstring injury, is fit to start against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, although manager Ruben Amorim would not confirm in his pre-match news conference whether he will do so.