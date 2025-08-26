Ale Moreno says no one can keep up with Bayern Munich after they began the Bundesliga season with a 6-0 win over RB Leipzig. (1:57)

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany compared Michael Olise to his former Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne after he built on his excellent debut season in Germany with two goals in his team's win over RB Leipzig.

Olise, who moved from Crystal Palace a year ago, scored 20 goals in 55 appearances as Bayern won back the Bundesliga title and netted two more in the 6-0 victory on Friday with which they opened the new campaign.

Kompany enjoyed great success at City together with his fellow Belgium international, who departed the Etihad Stadium after 10 seasons to join Napoli in the summer.

"Michael's numbers aren't my priority, but I do expect him to get better and make strides," said Kompany. "I've also seen the development [previously] of such talents, perhaps comparable to Kevin De Bruyne."

Olise surpassed expectations in his debut campaign at the Allianz Arena following his £50.7 million ($68.4m) move from Selhurst Park.

He featured in all 34 Bundesliga matches as Bayern romped to the title, scoring 12 league goals and also finishing the season as the team's top provider of assists.

Michael Olise scored twice in Bayern Munich's win over RB Leipzig to begin the Bundesliga season. hristina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

"What's important is what they do every day in training," said Kompany. "I see total calm in him. Now he's won something, but he has to keep going. I hope he can make further progress and that the Bayern fans will get joy from him for a long time."

Bayern begin their DFB Pokal campaign away to third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday as they look to lift the trophy for the first time since 2020.

Kompany is likely to make changes from Friday's emphatic season opener against Leipzig though the manager is wary of the possibility of a cup upset derailing his side's run at the first hurdle.

"It's not about resting," he said. "We've started very well. If Leon Goretzka makes it through the final training session, he'll be there as usual.

"Everyone from the weekend is here. I don't like the word rotation. We want to go to Berlin, we want to reach the final. I have the utmost respect for our opponents.

"I'll field a team that can win this game. Of course, we want everyone to stay fit and can't afford to do anything crazy."