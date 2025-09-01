India vs Iran LIVE: Updates, Score, Commentary from the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup

Open Extended Reactions

India vs Iran

Sep 1, 2025; 5.30 PM kickoff

ESPN India's live blog will appear right below this preview:

India started life under Khalid Jamil with a most Jamil-esque win. As Aaditya Narayan dubbed it, India played 'Khalidball': scoring off two set-pieces, defending crosses into the box, lunging into block after block if shots are being taken, trust the goalkeeper pull off a stunner or two if and when needed, and taking home the win.

In their CAFA Nations Cup opener against Tajikistan Muhammed Uvais' long throwing proved to be a menace, with both Rahul Bheke's and Anwar Ali's goals came from the chaos introduced into the Tajikistan box by Uvais' delivery. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was brought back, made captain and he pulled off a stunning penalty save. Jamil took some big decisions, and they appeared to pay off. Considering the hand he was dealt - no Mohun Bagan players, barely 10 days of camp, taking over a team shorn of all confidence - it was some debut as national team manager. After the win, Jamil credited the unity of the team as the main factor behind their success, the kind of self-effacing statement you've come to associate with Jamil.

This next match, though, is going to be very different. Playing against the giants of Central Asian (and indeed Asian) football, Iran, India will be underdogs and then some. The three-time Asian champions are ranked an incredible 113 places above India, and the come into the match off a solid 3-1 win over Afghanistan. Even though most of their first team isn't around -- with many regulars plying their trade across the big leagues worldwide - they have plenty of firepower in the ranks. Watch out, especially, for Majid Hosseini (2 goals and an assist in that win over Afghanistan) and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (formerly of Brighton and Feyenoord).

India last faced Iran in 2016 (Iran smashed in 4 unanswered goals in Tehran) and there are only three players in this current squad who remain from that one - Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet and Udanta Singh. Gurpreet spoke ahead of the Iran match saying the key is "to make the most of our chances when they come by, and minimise our mistakes as much as we can, because such teams will punish any lapses," adding that he knew anything was possible in football, like Grimsby Town showed Manchester United a few days ago.

You can follow live right updates from the game here: