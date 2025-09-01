MLS Power Rankings: Philadelphia jumps San Diego into top spot

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLS season continues to chug along, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 29 to come up with this week's order of all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 2

By taking down their closest competition for the East's top seed, the Union made a statement in their 1-0 win over Cincinnati. The visitors were the better team from the jump, pressed their hosts into trouble, and booked a spot in the playoffs before the weekend closed.

Previous ranking: 1

Dropping out of the top spot solely because the Union's victory over Cincinnati was more decisive than theirs over LAFC, San Diego remain one of the top contenders for both the Shield and MLS Cup. Their 2-1 win in LA was the latest example of Anders Dreyer and Co. being able to take down the best MLS has to offer.

Previous ranking: 5

Even without two DPs, the Sounders outplayed Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday. Ending the evening with a 3-0 win, Seattle's impressive depth was on full display.

Previous ranking: 3

That Inter Miami have claimed just one knockout trophy since Lionel Messi arrived in 2023 must sting. They fell 3-0 to Seattle in Sunday's Leagues Cup final, starting slow and getting into a post-match scuffle in which forward Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle Sounders staffer.

Previous ranking: 4

Cincinnati won't look back at their 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday as anything other than a missed opportunity. With sloppy possession, Pat Noonan's team saw their chance to lay claim to the East's top spot slip through their fingers.

Previous ranking: 6

Owners of the league's longest win streak, Charlotte FC have won eight straight in league play, with their 2-1 victory over the Revolution extending that run. The most impressive part of Charlotte's stretch? They've won their last four without injured star playmaker Pep Biel.

Previous ranking: 8

The 'Caps enjoyed a bye week due to their meeting with Orlando being pushed to October, thanks to the Lions making the Leagues Cup third-place game.

Previous ranking: 7

One day after moving star striker Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal for big money, it looked like the Loons could've used the Canadian in their 1-1 draw with Portland. Minnesota's attack never got going on the way to dropping a pair of points at home.

Previous ranking: 10

Son Heung-Min's first game in front of LAFC's home supporters fell short of expectation, with the star forward not overly involved in a 2-1 loss to San Diego. Still, LAFC put together a respectable performance and have established a high floor, even in the aftermath of Igor Jesus' season-ending injury last weekend.

Previous ranking: 9

Orlando were out of action in MLS this weekend, but lost 2-1 to the LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup third-place game on Sunday. With a Concacaf Champions Cup spot up for grabs, Orlando missed out on a straightforward path to the tournament.

Previous ranking: 11

Until mid-July, it looked as though Nashville might have a chance to lay claim to the Shield. Now, after five losses in their last eight MLS games including Saturday's 1-0 home defeat against Atlanta, those chances have evaporated. This team needs a reset ahead of the postseason.

Previous ranking: 12

Don't look now, but following a 0-0 draw with the Red Bulls, the Crew are yet to win any of their three MLS games since the Leagues Cup break. They have just one win in their last six regular season matches. Darlington Nagbe can't get healthy fast enough.

Previous ranking: 13

Defensive miscues have been San Jose's undoing in 2025. That theme continued in a 3-1 loss to Austin, one that featured an own goal and a brutal concession via rookie Reid Roberts gifting the ball to the opposition. There's some polishing to be done yet.

Previous ranking: 17

With their three summer signings in the lineup for the second-straight week, the Portland Timbers earned a second-straight away draw against a tough Western opponent with their 1-1 draw in Minnesota. It wasn't pretty against the Loons or against San Diego last week, but the points all count the same.

Previous ranking: 14

NYCFC fell flat in a 2-1 home loss to D.C. United, of all teams. Pascal Jansen and Co. will want to forget Saturday's result, one that featured a stagnant attack and saw them waste a chance to hop above the Crew and into the automatic playoff spots out East.

Previous ranking: 15

On bye after their match with Miami was postponed due to Leagues Cup, the Fire now have two games in hand on the ninth-placed Red Bulls.

Previous ranking: 16

The Red Bulls were far from energized in the attack in their 0-0 home draw with the Crew, but Sandro Schwarz's team did enough to keep Columbus out of dangerous areas. Still, their grip on the East's final playoff spot is tenuous at best.

Previous ranking: 21

Austin's 3-1 home win over San Jose featured an own goal and a downright wild concession from the Quakes, but that doesn't make the victory any less crucial. Sitting just above the wildcard spots, Nico Estevez's team is trending towards an automatic playoff berth.

Previous ranking: 19

Originally scheduled to meet the Galaxy this past weekend, Dallas' matchup was postponed due to Leagues Cup. When they're back on the field, expect another compact defensive showing: Eric Quill's team has averaged just 37% possession in the last seven games.

Previous ranking: 20

RSL was supposed to face off with Seattle over the weekend, but had their game postponed due to the Leagues Cup final. Undoubtedly, Pablo Mastroeni spent the week trying to foster chemistry in a new-look attack.

Previous ranking: 18

Today's version of the Rapids might not be good, but it sure is fun. The Rapids fell 4-2 to Kansas City on Saturday, missing a penalty, allowing chances galore, and creating more than a few of their own in the attack.

Previous ranking: 22

Despite having the worst record in MLS, the Galaxy booked their spot in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup with a 2-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup third-place game. Their season peaked on Sunday afternoon.

Previous ranking: 24

Houston topped St. Louis by a 3-2 scoreline on Saturday. Taking the lead via an Ezequiel Ponce goal in the 20th minute meant that the Dynamo ceded much of the ball to their hosts, but even a late flurry from St. Louis couldn't rob Houston of three points.

Previous ranking: 23

After a 2-1 home loss to Charlotte on Saturday, the Revs are nine points out of the East's final wildcard spot with six games to go. Playoffs are a pipe dream.

Previous ranking: 25

Jonathan Osorio's 88th minute goal rescued Toronto in the Canadian Classique, earning the home side a 1-1 draw. Between Osorio's dramatic equalizer and Jose Cifuentes' debut, it wasn't a bad outing for the Reds.

Previous ranking: 27

Victory in the Canadian Classique belonged to Montréal ... until it didn't. Despite taking the lead through Dante Sealy in the 83rd minute, a concession just five minutes later saw a 1-0 win turn into a 1-1 draw. By the end of the night, Montréal were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Previous ranking: 28

Despite allowing at least 3.0 xG for their third-straight game, Kansas City bested Colorado by a 4-2 scoreline on Saturday. A pair of set piece goals from Dejan Joveljić mixed well with some desperation defending to earn the home side their first win in nearly two months.

Previous ranking: 29

For the first time since May, Atlanta United picked up a win in MLS play. Things have been bleak for the Five Stripes, but a strong defensive performance in a 1-0 victory over Nashville could just be a sign of progress for a team that was busy in the summer window.

Previous ranking: 26

Despite scoring two goals after the 85th minute in an attempt to mount a comeback, St. Louis couldn't work their way back to a result in a 3-2 loss to Houston on Saturday. They've now lost three games in a row by that same scoreline.

Previous ranking: 30

D.C. picked up their first win under new manager René Weiler in a 2-1 road victory over New York City FC. The Swiss coach didn't reinvent the wheel on Saturday, but strong outings from Christian Benteke and Gabriel Pirani meant he didn't have to.