Newcastle United released just a 37-word statement following the record transer of Alexander Isak to Liverpool after a bitter saga.

Citing broken promises, Isak trained alone all summer and did not play for Newcastle in a bid to force through his move, which was eventually confirmed late on Monday's deadline day.

While he pocketed Newcastle a British-record £125 million ($170m) -- Liverpool sources tell ESPN, while sources from Tyneside claim the figure is £130m -- Isak won't be fondly remembered in the North East, and an unceremonious statement from his former club said it all.

"Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee," it read.

"The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions."

The bluntness of the statement was evident when comparing it to how other clubs announced departures on Monday, even when those players had far less of an impact than Isak at Newcastle.

Manchester United used 171 words to say goodbye to their outcast, Brazil winger Antony, ending the statement with: "Everybody at the club would like to wish Antony the very best of luck for the future."

Albert Sambi Lokonga hadn't played for Arsenal since the 2022-23 season but the north London side offered him a glowing 190-word statement upon his move to Hamburg, while even Ben Chilwell -- exiled for over a year by Enzo Maresca at Chelsea -- was afforded 124 words and major thanks by his former club when announcing his transfer to Strasbourg.

Isak, 25, scored 54 goals in 86 Premier League games for Newcastle. He could make his debut for Liverpool against Burnley on Aug. 14, after his international break with Sweden.