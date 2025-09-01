Ale Moreno warns against putting too much pressure on Nick Woltemade as the striker nears a move to Newcastle United. (1:23)

Liverpool have completed the signing of striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a British-record deal.

The Premier League champions had a £125 million ($170 million) bid accepted for the Sweden international in the early hours of Monday morning, and he has put pen to paper on a six-year deal at Anfield.

He will wear the No. 9 shirt.

"It's been a long journey to get here," Isak said in a statement. "But I'm super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It's something I'm proud of and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I'm just happy it's done and that I can get back to work. I'm looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there."

It brings an end to one of the summer's most-protracted transfer sagas, with Isak having spent more than a month agitating for a move away from Newcastle.

He has not been featured for Eddie Howe's side this season and released a sensational statement last month in which he asserted that promises had been "broken" by the Newcastle hierarchy and insisted a move this summer would be in the best interests of all parties.

Isak, 25, become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who joined the London club for £115 million from Brighton in the summer of 2023.

Alexander Isak has joined Liverpool from Newcastle in a British-record deal. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It marks the second time this summer that Liverpool have broken their club transfer record, with Arne Slot's side having committed spending an initial £100 million -- plus a potential £16 million in add-ons -- to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

The latest deal also takes Liverpool's summer spending to over £400 million, though the departures of several first-team players -- including Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez -- help offset the club's significant financial outlay.

"I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I'm a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well," Isak added.

"I want to win everything."