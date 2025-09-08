Open Extended Reactions

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni addressed the growing uncertainty that Lionel Messi will choose not to play at the upcoming 2026 World Cup, reaffirming the team captain will "take this time calmly" before making a final decision.

Messi played his final official match in Argentina with La Albiceleste on Sept. 4, triumphing 3-0 over Venezuela in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Monumental and tearfully waving to fans before refusing to guarantee his participation in next year's World Cup during a postmatch interview.

"But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel," Messi said.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left.

"So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide."

Scaloni, in reference to Messi's interview, added that whatever the player decides will be "fine."

"I'm still not sure about the percentage of the list. We're far away and a lot of things can happen. We have a base, there are players who are always the same and not much will come out of there," Scaloni said.

"I didn't talk to Leo about the World Cup. I know what he said and that he's going to take this time calmly. Whatever he decides will be fine."

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Tuesday. Getty Images

Messi will not join Argentina in the team's final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in Guayaquil after he and Scaloni decided to prioritize the player's recovery.

Argentina have already qualified for the upcoming World Cup, leading the CONMEBOL standings with 38 points in 17 games.

"I spoke with [Argentina head coach Lionel] Scaloni, and he decided that I should rest, not travel to Ecuador because I'm recovering from a [hamstring] injury," Messi said. "We prefer to avoid the trip and prepare for what's coming up well-rested. We're preparing to win the MLS, and that's a goal. We have a friendly in October, and we'll meet again."

Messi will now return to Miami to rejoin Inter Miami as the club gets ready for the final stretch of the season.