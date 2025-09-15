Villarreal manager Marcelino insisted Thomas Partey will be ready to face Tottenham Hotspur, despite the former Arsenal midfielder being due in court this week on rape and sexual assault charges.

Partey is back in north London a month after his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Aug. 5 -- where he was charged with five counts of rape against two women as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he played for Arsenal. Partey's lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he "denies all the charges against him" and added that he welcomes "the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Ghana international Partey was not asked to enter any pleas and was subsequently granted conditional bail on Aug. 5 and two days later signed for Villarreal.

The LaLiga team were then drawn away to Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham and Partey is due to appear at the Old Bailey the morning after the Champions League fixture, which forced Marcelino to discuss the topic at length on the eve of the match.

"I am totally convinced that he is mentally prepared and technically prepared to play tomorrow night," Marcelino said.

"For sure he will be ready. We are very happy Thomas is with us for his football capacity, football ability and his presence as a human.

"He is a great player with a lot of experience. He has played for a lot of top clubs. We know he has a great level.

"I think he will get back to a top level. I am very happy he is with us in the team."

Pressed further on if he had spoken to Partey about the level of hostility he might expect on Tuesday night, Marcelino said: "We're interpreting stuff about and talking about a player that could be totally innocent.

"We're playing a game of football tomorrow where the important thing is football. This is where football was invented after all. Do you understand me? Thank you."

Marcelino had already declined to reveal if Partey would be part of the squad, but pressed again at the end of an intense media session in London, the Villarreal chief bemoaned the discourse around the 32-year-old.

"He is with the group, he is available and tomorrow if nothing happens to a player in terms of fitness, he will be with all of us," Marcelino said.

"We are talking more about Thomas than the game."

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth was also quizzed on Partey.

The former Tottenham centre-back said: "No, I haven't spoke with him yet, but of course he played in Arsenal so the atmosphere will be against him, for sure."