Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are close to finalizing a new, multi-year contract for the club captain with just a few details left to be agreed upon, sources told ESPN.

The two parties are in the final stages of the negotiation process, as sources confirm that the deal is expected to be done soon.

Once agreed upon by Messi and Inter Miami, the contract will be sent to Major League Soccer for final approval.

Despite previous reports linking Messi to clubs in other leagues, both Miami and the Argentina captain had said they remained interested in continuing their relationship on and off the field.

Lionel Messi Messi has led Miami to its first ever trophies, with the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup followed by the 2024 Supporters' Shield and a league record for most points in a single season. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Messi first signed with Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, arriving in South Florida on a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end 2025 campaign.

He made an immediate impact for the club, propelling Inter Miami to the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy just weeks after his debut. Since joining the team, Messi has inspired Miami to set the league record for most points in a single season and lifted the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

In 2025, Messi has played 36 games with Inter Miami and recorded a total of 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, Club World Cup, MLS and Leagues Cup. He currently stands as the team's leading goalscorer.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas previously told ESPN that the club will do anything in its power to ensure Messi feels comfortable signing a contract renewal and retiring in South Florida.