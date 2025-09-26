Open Extended Reactions

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to Inter Miami's Sergio Busquets, describing him as "one of the most brilliant midfielders" he ever played with.

The former Barcelona and Spain star announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

While they were fierce rivals at club level, Ramos, 39, and Busquets, 37, were part of the Spain teams that won the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

"Busi [Busquets], you are the definition of how to be exceptional while remaining an ordinary guy," Ramos, now at Mexican side Monterrey, wrote on social media.

Sergio Busquets (right) has played alongside a number of his former Barcelona teammates in the MLS. CHRIS ARJOON/AFP via Getty Images

"A rival most of the time, a teammate many times over, you have always stood out for your class, vision, and quality of football, and for your humble and authentic nature. Football is losing one of the most brilliant midfielders I've ever played with, but you leave with the recognition and gratitude of all who have been with you and all who love this sport

"Thank you for being a great player, a great teammate, and a great friend. I wish you the best for your new journey."

Barça, where Busquets made more than 700 appearances in 18 seasons at the club, described the player as a "legend."

A youth product at Barça, Busquets won nine LaLiga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Spanish Cups with the club before leaving in 2023 to join Inter Miami.

"The Club of your life. A legend at our Club. Thanks for all the football, Sergio!" Barça said on X.