Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been left out of Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad for games against Wales and Latvia.

Bellingham made his first appearance of the season on Sept. 20 following shoulder surgery and has featured in Real Madrid's last four matches.

Although the 22-year-old has only made one start in that time, his omission is still something of a surprise given Bellingham's status within the team and Tuchel repeatedly stressing the lack of time he has to work with his players before next summer's World Cup finals.

Jude Bellingham's last England appearance came against Senegal in June. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Foden has played in Manchester City's last six matches, scoring twice against Manchester United and Huddersfield but the 25-year-old was overlooked as Tuchel made just three changes to the group which beat Andorra and Serbia last month.

Bukayo Saka has been recalled while Arsenal team-mate Noni Madueke has been sidelined through injury.

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 5 15 +13 2 - Albania 5 8 +2 3 - Serbia 4 7 -1 4 - Latvia 5 4 -4 5 - Andorra 5 0 -10 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

Jarell Quansah replaces the injured Tino Livramento while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is named in the squad from the outset having initially been called up as a replacement for Adam Wharton last month. Wharton, who is now available, has been left out.

There was also no place for Arsenal defender Ben White -- who is available again after stepping back from England duty during Gareth Southgate's tenure -- while Jack Grealish was also left out despite impressing at the start of his loan spell with Everton from Manchester City.

England lead their World Cup qualification group by seven points having won all five of their games without conceding a single goal. Tuchel's team will book their spot at next summer's tournament if they win in Latvia and second-placed Serbia fail to beat both Albania and Andorra.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)