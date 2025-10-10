Scotland vs Belarus: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland will hope to continue their unbeaten run as they host Belarus in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Steve Clarke's side are second on the table after seven points from three games, with two wins and one draw. Denmark are on top with same number of points but ahead on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Belarus have lost all three matches they played this qualifying campaign.

Scotland will take confidence from their remarkable comeback win against Greece on Thursday. Kostas Tsimikas fired Greece in front in the 62nd minute of the match, however, goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson and substitute Lyndon Dykes turned the game around for Scotland.

A victory on Sunday will be the right step towards World Cup qualification but it will not get the job done. Denmark are the big favourites and since only one team qualifies directly from the group, it could all come down to Scotland's game against the Danes on Nov. 18.

The second-placed team form the group will make it to the playoffs from where they can qualify for the World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two, BBC Scotland in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, October 12, 5 p.m. BST (12:00 p.m. ET; 9:30 p.m. IST, and 2:30 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Referee: Marian Barbu (Romania)

VAR: Ovidiu Haţegan (Romania)

Expected Lineups:

Scotland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Angus Gunn

RB: Anthony Ralston | CB: John Souttar | CB: Scott McKenna | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: John McGinn | CM: Billy Gilmour | CM: Kenny McLean

CAM: Scott McTominay

ST: Ben Doak | ST: Che Adams

Belarus (4-4-2)

GK: Fedor Lapoukhov

RB: Vadim Pigas | CB: Egor Parkhomenko | CB: Pavel Zabelin | LB: Kiril Pechenin

RW: Nikita Korzun | CM: Leo Kapilevich | CM: Vladislav Kalinin | LW: Max Ebong

CF: German Barkovsky | CF: Trofim Melnichenko

Stats:

Scotland are yet to lose a group stage match in the qualifying campaign. Out of three matches played so far, they have won two and drawn once.

Belarus have lost all three of their qualification matches.

Scotland and Belarus have met five times before with Scotland winning three times while Belarus have only tasted victory once.

Latest news and analysis:

Steve Clarke: Public should 'love' this Scotland team

Steve Clarke claims the Scottish public should "love" their national team following Scotland's remarkable 3-1 never-say-die win over Greece at Hampden Park.

Scotland secure comeback win over Greece in World Cup qualifier

Lewis Ferguson netted his first Scotland goal as Steve Clarke's side came from behind to beat Greece 3-1 and maintain their promising start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Craig Gordon back in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

The 42-year-old last played for Hearts on May 3 and missed Scotland's June friendlies and opening World Cup qualifiers because of a slipped disc in his neck.